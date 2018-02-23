Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23 Alina Zagitova performs her free skate. The 15-year-old edged out fellow Russian Evgenia Medvedeva to win the gold in ladies' figure skating. Hide Caption 1 of 16

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23 Medvedeva received the same score as Zagitova on their free skate. But in the end, Zagitova finished with the gold because of her superior short program on Wednesday. Hide Caption 2 of 16

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23 Germany's Felix Schutz checks Canada's Maxim Noreau into the boards during the first period of their semifinal game. Germany won 4-3. Hide Caption 3 of 16

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23 The South Korean women's curling team celebrate after defeating Japan to advance to the final. Hide Caption 4 of 16

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23 Japan's Yurika Yoshida, left, and Chinami Yoshida brush the ice during the match against South Korea. Hide Caption 5 of 16

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23 Dutch speedskater Kjeld Nuis, left, races next to Finland's Mika Poutala in the 1,000 meters. Nuis won the gold, his second of the Games. Hide Caption 6 of 16

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23 British curler Eve Muirhead competes against Sweden in the semifinals of women's curling. Hide Caption 7 of 16

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23 Two spectators dressed as vikings watch the 1,000-meter speedskating race. Hide Caption 8 of 16

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23 Russia's Sergei Andronov, left, collides with Jakub Nakladal of the Czech Republic during a semifinal hockey game. The Russian athletes won 3-0 to advance to the final. Hide Caption 9 of 16

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23 The Swiss men's curling team celebrates after winning the bronze-medal game against Canada. Hide Caption 10 of 16

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23 Italian speedskater Mirko Giacomo Nenzi competes in the 1,000 meters. Hide Caption 11 of 16

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23 A spectator gets into the spirit of the Games during the 1,000-meter speedskating event. Hide Caption 12 of 16

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23 From left, Canadians Brittany Phelan and Kelsey Serwa celebrate on the podium with Switzerland's Fanny Smith. Serwa had just won gold in the ski cross. Phelan won the silver, and Smith finished with the bronze. Hide Caption 13 of 16

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23 Phelan, left, and Serwa compete in the ski cross final. Hide Caption 14 of 16

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23 Phelan leads a quarterfinal race as Italy's Debora Pixner crashes. Hide Caption 15 of 16