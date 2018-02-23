Breaking News

Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23

Updated 9:50 AM ET, Fri February 23, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Alina Zagitova performs her free skate. The 15-year-old edged out fellow Russian Evgenia Medvedeva to win the gold in ladies&#39; figure skating.
Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23
Alina Zagitova performs her free skate. The 15-year-old edged out fellow Russian Evgenia Medvedeva to win the gold in ladies' figure skating.
Hide Caption
1 of 16
Medvedeva received the same score as Zagitova on their free skate. But in the end, Zagitova finished with the gold because of her superior short program on Wednesday.
Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23
Medvedeva received the same score as Zagitova on their free skate. But in the end, Zagitova finished with the gold because of her superior short program on Wednesday.
Hide Caption
2 of 16
Germany&#39;s Felix Schutz checks Canada&#39;s Maxim Noreau into the boards during the first period of their semifinal game. Germany won 4-3.
Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23
Germany's Felix Schutz checks Canada's Maxim Noreau into the boards during the first period of their semifinal game. Germany won 4-3.
Hide Caption
3 of 16
The South Korean women&#39;s curling team celebrate after defeating Japan to advance to the final.
Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23
The South Korean women's curling team celebrate after defeating Japan to advance to the final.
Hide Caption
4 of 16
Japan&#39;s Yurika Yoshida, left, and Chinami Yoshida brush the ice during the match against South Korea.
Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23
Japan's Yurika Yoshida, left, and Chinami Yoshida brush the ice during the match against South Korea.
Hide Caption
5 of 16
Dutch speedskater Kjeld Nuis, left, races next to Finland&#39;s Mika Poutala in the 1,000 meters. Nuis won the gold, his second of the Games.
Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23
Dutch speedskater Kjeld Nuis, left, races next to Finland's Mika Poutala in the 1,000 meters. Nuis won the gold, his second of the Games.
Hide Caption
6 of 16
British curler Eve Muirhead competes against Sweden in the semifinals of women&#39;s curling.
Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23
British curler Eve Muirhead competes against Sweden in the semifinals of women's curling.
Hide Caption
7 of 16
Two spectators dressed as vikings watch the 1,000-meter speedskating race.
Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23
Two spectators dressed as vikings watch the 1,000-meter speedskating race.
Hide Caption
8 of 16
Russia&#39;s Sergei Andronov, left, collides with Jakub Nakladal of the Czech Republic during a semifinal hockey game. The Russian athletes won 3-0 to advance to the final.
Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23
Russia's Sergei Andronov, left, collides with Jakub Nakladal of the Czech Republic during a semifinal hockey game. The Russian athletes won 3-0 to advance to the final.
Hide Caption
9 of 16
The Swiss men&#39;s curling team celebrates after winning the bronze-medal game against Canada.
Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23
The Swiss men's curling team celebrates after winning the bronze-medal game against Canada.
Hide Caption
10 of 16
Italian speedskater Mirko Giacomo Nenzi competes in the 1,000 meters.
Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23
Italian speedskater Mirko Giacomo Nenzi competes in the 1,000 meters.
Hide Caption
11 of 16
A spectator gets into the spirit of the Games during the 1,000-meter speedskating event.
Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23
A spectator gets into the spirit of the Games during the 1,000-meter speedskating event.
Hide Caption
12 of 16
From left, Canadians Brittany Phelan and Kelsey Serwa celebrate on the podium with Switzerland&#39;s Fanny Smith. Serwa had just won gold in the ski cross. Phelan won the silver, and Smith finished with the bronze.
Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23
From left, Canadians Brittany Phelan and Kelsey Serwa celebrate on the podium with Switzerland's Fanny Smith. Serwa had just won gold in the ski cross. Phelan won the silver, and Smith finished with the bronze.
Hide Caption
13 of 16
Phelan, left, and Serwa compete in the ski cross final.
Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23
Phelan, left, and Serwa compete in the ski cross final.
Hide Caption
14 of 16
Phelan leads a quarterfinal race as Italy&#39;s Debora Pixner crashes.
Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23
Phelan leads a quarterfinal race as Italy's Debora Pixner crashes.
Hide Caption
15 of 16
A US team starts a training run for the four-man bobsled.
Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23
A US team starts a training run for the four-man bobsled.
Hide Caption
16 of 16
09 winter olympics 0223 Zagitova06 olympics gallery 0223 Medvedeva20 winter olympics 0223 hockey24 winter olympics 0223 curling korea21 winter olympics 0223 22 winter olympics 0223 speed skating14 winter olympics 0223 Muirhead curling23 winter olympics 0223 spectators10 winter olympics 0223 hockey11 winter olympics 0223 curling13 winter olympics 0223 speed skating12 winter olympics 0223 spectator04 olympics gallery 0223 02 olympics gallery 0223 Brittany Phelan and Kelsey Serwa01 olympics 0223 pixner crashes 05 olympics gallery 0223 bobsled
See photos from the Winter Olympics taking place in Pyeongchang, South Korea.