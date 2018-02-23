Winter Olympics: Friday, February 23
Alina Zagitova performs her free skate. The 15-year-old edged out fellow Russian Evgenia Medvedeva to win the gold in ladies' figure skating.
Medvedeva received the same score as Zagitova on their free skate. But in the end, Zagitova finished with the gold because of her superior short program on Wednesday.
Germany's Felix Schutz checks Canada's Maxim Noreau into the boards during the first period of their semifinal game. Germany won 4-3.
The South Korean women's curling team celebrate after defeating Japan to advance to the final.
Japan's Yurika Yoshida, left, and Chinami Yoshida brush the ice during the match against South Korea.
Dutch speedskater Kjeld Nuis, left, races next to Finland's Mika Poutala in the 1,000 meters. Nuis won the gold, his second of the Games.
British curler Eve Muirhead competes against Sweden in the semifinals of women's curling.
Two spectators dressed as vikings watch the 1,000-meter speedskating race.
Russia's Sergei Andronov, left, collides with Jakub Nakladal of the Czech Republic during a semifinal hockey game. The Russian athletes won 3-0 to advance to the final.
The Swiss men's curling team celebrates after winning the bronze-medal game against Canada.
Italian speedskater Mirko Giacomo Nenzi competes in the 1,000 meters.
A spectator gets into the spirit of the Games during the 1,000-meter speedskating event.
From left, Canadians Brittany Phelan and Kelsey Serwa celebrate on the podium with Switzerland's Fanny Smith. Serwa had just won gold in the ski cross. Phelan won the silver, and Smith finished with the bronze.
Phelan, left, and Serwa compete in the ski cross final.
Phelan leads a quarterfinal race as Italy's Debora Pixner crashes.
A US team starts a training run for the four-man bobsled.