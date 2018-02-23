(CNN) A passenger vehicle intentionally hit a security barrier near the White House on Friday, a law enforcement source told CNN, though the Secret Service said the car didn't breach the secure complex that surrounds the executive mansion.

The incident prompted a lockdown at the White House, where President Donald Trump had recently completed talks and a news conference with his Australian counterpart.

The Secret Service said the driver of the vehicle was female and was immediately apprehended by uniformed officers. No law enforcement personnel were injured, the agency said, though traffic was diverted from the area.

The driver of the vehicle, who was not immediately named, is known to the Secret Service and is believed to have mental health issues, law enforcement sources said. She is not believed to have intentionally targeted Trump, the sources added.

A white Chevrolet minivan with a shattered rear window was seen at the checkpoint, though it was not immediately clear if it was the vehicle that collided with a barricade.

