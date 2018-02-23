Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump read the lyrics of an anti-immigrant song titled "The Snake" on Friday, reverting to a campaign staple that Trump has used to criticize United States' immigration policy.

The song, written by the late singer-songwriter Oscar Brown Jr., tells the story of a woman who takes in a frozen snake she finds on her way to work. After the snake is nursed back to health, it bites the women and kills her.

Trump uses the song as an allegory to immigration law, suggesting that immigrants who come to the United States in search of a better life and help may end up hurting the country in the end.

"Did anyone ever hear me do 'The Snake' during the campaign" Trump asked the audience to raucous applause. "Because I had five people outside say, 'Could you do The Snake?'"

He added: "So this is called, this is called 'The Snake' and think of it in terms of immigration. And you may love it or you may say, 'Isn't that terrible.' And if you say, 'Isn't that terrible,' who cares?"

