(CNN) President Donald Trump continued to criticize the armed school resource officer in Parkland, Florida, who stayed outside of the school during the shooting, saying during a White House news conference conference that Scot Peterson "doesn't love the children, probably doesn't know the children."

The comments tie into Trump's push to arm some educators, including teachers, to deter school shootings. Trump has argued that officers outside the school don't care about the students the same way teachers do.

"We need offensive capability and we are going to be doing something about it," Trump said.

He added that it is "very, very important that we have offensive capability, as well as defensive capability, within the schools. You really are inviting people to come in and do whatever" without arming educators.

The armed school resource deputy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School waited outside the school building as the shooting unfolded last week , officials said earlier this week. Peterson never went in after taking a position on the west side of the building, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a news conference.

