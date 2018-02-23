(CNN) President Donald Trump stood by his signature campaign pledge of building a wall along the US border with Mexico, telling conservative activists Friday he'll get it built despite Democratic opposition in Congress.

"We are calling on Congress to build a great border wall to stop dangerous drugs and criminals from pouring into our country," Trump told the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland, just outside Washington. "And now they're willing to give us the wall, but they don't want to give us any of the laws to keep these people out. So we're going to get the wall."

His comments come also after a bipartisan DACA-border security deal failed in Senate earlier this month due in large part to his administration's intense campaign against it, and after he rejected multiple offers from Democrats and some Republicans to preserve DACA in exchange for some border security.

The deal that was co-sponsored by eight Senate Republicans would have paired a pathway to citizenship for nearly 2 million undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children with $25 billion in border security and some other measures failed to get the 60 votes necessary to advance after furious White House opposition. Congress has been on recess since that vote.

Read More