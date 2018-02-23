Donald Trump stokes a totally false idea on the 2nd Amendment in CPAC speech

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump spent the last two days insisting that he was ready to find compromise on gun control measures in the wake of the murders of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida last week.

He expressed support for expanded background checks and for raising the age to buy a rifle from 18 to 21 and argued that he wasn't at all worried about blowback from the National Rifle Association.

That all changed during Trump's speech Friday morning at the Conservative Political Action Conference just outside Washington. Talking about the stakes of the 2018 election, Trump said that if Democrats win back control of Congress "they'll take away your 2nd Amendment."

As he closed his speech, Trump again said Democrats want to repeal the 2nd Amendment: "They will do that, they will do that," he said.

Which is, of course, not true. It is also hugely toxic to any attempt to find shared ground on the sort of "common sense" changes to gun laws that Trump, um, trumpeted later in his CPAC speech.

