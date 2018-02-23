Trump: I try like hell to hide that bald spot

Breaking News

Trump on his hair: 'I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks'

By Dan Merica, CNN

Updated 11:01 AM ET, Fri February 23, 2018

(CNN)President Donald Trump told an audience of conservative activists on Friday morning that he "tries like hell to hide" his bald spot, gesturing on stage like he was parting his hair to cover the top and back of his head.

The riff started when Trump saw himself on the big screen next to the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
"By the way, what a nice picture that is," he said to cheers. "Look at that. I'd love to watch that guy speak."
Trump then turned around and seemed to pat his golden locks.
    "Oh, I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks," he said. "I work hard at it. It doesn't look bad. Hey, we are hanging in, we are hanging in, we are hanging in there. Together, we are hanging in."