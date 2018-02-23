Russia's most advanced fighter arrives in Syria

Washington (CNN) Russia has sent its most advanced fighter jet to Syria, a US military official tells CNN. It's a deployment that could potentially increase the level of danger to US forces operating inside the country.

The Su-57 is Moscow's most sophisticated military jet and comes equipped with stealth capability.

"The addition of fifth-generation fighters into Syria would certainly not be in keeping with Russia's announced force drawdown," Pentagon spokesman Maj. Adrian Rankine-Galloway told CNN.

US officials estimate 500 pro-regime troops were involved in the attack on a compound where both US troops and their allies in the Syrian Democratic Forces were stationed.

In December, two F-22's intercepted two Russian aircraft that had flown east of the "de-confliction line" that is supposed to separate Russian and US-led coalition aircraft operating over Syria.

The US jets fired warning flares during the intercept of the two Russian Su-25 close air support jets, according to US officials, after they crossed the de-confliction line multiple times.

"We do not consider these jets to be a threat to our operations in Syria, and will continue to deconflict operations as necessary," Rankine-Galloway said.

The Russians have based the jet at their Khmeimim air base in Syria, according to the US military official.

It is unclear if their deployment is a response to US deploying F-22s to the region or if Russia is using the Syrian theater as an opportunity to test the new aircraft.

The Su-57 is the first Russian military fighter to use stealth technology and is designed for aerial combat and ground-attack operations.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the jets were scheduled to be introduced to Russian forces in 2018, and a total of 12 aircraft were initially ordered by the Russian government.