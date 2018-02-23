Russia's most advanced fighter arrives in Syria

Washington (CNN) Russia has sent its most advanced fighter jet to Syria, a US military official tells CNN. It's a deployment that could potentially increase the level of danger to US forces operating inside the country.

The Su-57 is Moscow's most sophisticated military jet and comes equipped with stealth capability.

Russia's move comes despite a promise from President Vladimir Putin to scale back Russia's military commitment in the country.

The deployment comes on the heels of the United States employing its most advanced fighter jet, the F-22 stealth fighter, in strikes against targets in Syria after a February 7 attack against US-backed forces by pro-Syrian government troops that also included Russian mercenaries.

US officials estimate 500 pro-regime troops were involved in the attack on a compound where both US troops and their allies in the Syrian Democratic Forces were stationed.

Read More