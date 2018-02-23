(CNN) Kelli Ward, an anti-establishment conservative Republican running for the Senate in Arizona, told CNN she is "not opposed to increasing the age to purchase a firearm."

That stance puts her in line not only with President Donald Trump, who's made a pitch to raise the age to 21, but also with Sen. Jeff Flake, the Arizona Republican whom Ward sought to challenge until he announced his retirement last year. Flake has backed a Senate bill that would raise the minimum purchasing age.

Ward is now facing Rep. Martha McSally and former Sheriff Joe Arpaio in the Republican primary for the open seat, with McSally enjoying favored status among the national GOP and its donor network. But Ward is working to establish herself as a palatable outsider alternative.

In the halls of the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington on Thursday, where an overwhelmingly pro-gun-rights crowd of activists had assembled, Ward outlined a moderate position on gun laws that is at odds with the National Rifle Association and an influential slice of the Republican base, who oppose raising the minimum age to buy a firearm. Asked whether she had considered the political risk of her stance, Ward dismissed it.

