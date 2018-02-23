Ivanka Trump practices diplomacy on South Korea Olympics trip

(CNN) Ivanka Trump is leading the US delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics closing ceremony, and the trip has thus far proved to be an exercise in diplomacy for the first daughter and senior adviser to the President.

After the nearly 15-hour commercial flight to South Korea from Washington, Trump, joined by members of the US delegation including press secretary Sarah Sanders, headed to the Blue House, the official residence of South Korean President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook.

Thank you President Moon and First Lady Kim for your warm hospitality and the very special dinner at the historic Blue House, marking the start of our visit to South Korea. #PyeongChang2018 #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/eOFYKH755o — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 23, 2018

Trump met privately with the South Korean President to brief him on economic sanctions against North Korea that the White House released Friday.

"Trump delivered a personal message to President Moon from President Trump about today's North Korea related sanctions announcement at a small meeting at the Blue House. They also discussed the continued effort on the joint maximum pressure campaign against North Korea," a senior administration official said in a statement.

Speaking Friday to reporters at the White House, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Trump has "been part of the team" as the White House puts pressure on North Korea.

