(CNN) Trump administration's nominee Robert Weaver withdrew his name Wednesday from consideration to lead the Indian Health Service, which comes after a report that he misrepresented his work experience.

"Mr. Weaver is no longer the Administration's nominee for Director of the Indian Health Service," a Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson confirmed to CNN. The spokesperson would not elaborate when asked why Weaver was no longer the nominee.

Trump had first nominated Weaver last October.

In a resume he gave to the Senate Indian Affairs Committee, Weaver said he worked in financial "supervisory and management positions" at St. John's Regional Medical Center in Missouri, The Wall Street Journal reported in January.

However, former hospital employees didn't recognize Weaver's name, or believed he worked in an entry-level position collecting co-pays and insurance information, the newspaper reported.

