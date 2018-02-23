Washington (CNN) Former Donald Trump campaign official Rick Gates will plead guilty to two criminal charges in special counsel Robert Mueller's wide-ranging investigation of Russian meddling into the 2016 presidential campaign and related activities.

His arraignment is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday.

It comes one day after Mueller filed new charges against Gates and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. In the indictment, prosecutors described a "scheme" in which the two longtime business partners allegedly laundered $30 million, failed to pay taxes for almost 10 years and used real estate they owned to fraudulently secure more than $20 million in loans.

Already, the pair faced a combined 12 criminal charges in federal court in Washington, DC, for alleged money laundering and failing to disclose banking information and foreign lobbying work they did prior to 2015. A handful of Thursday's charges are also connected to the charges related to offshore accounts in the previous indictment.

Manafort and Gates pleaded not guilty to the charges they face in DC in October. Manafort has denied all charges against him.

