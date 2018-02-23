Washington (CNN) Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Elaine Duke will leave the Trump administration in April after serving a year in the department that included a stint as acting secretary.

Duke stayed on after Kirstjen Nielsen was confirmed as secretary in December, ending her run as acting secretary since Kelly went to the White House in July. Having been confirmed by the Senate in April 2017, Duke will have had a year of service in the Trump administration when she retires. Before her nomination, Duke had been working in the private sector after decades as a civil servant.

"Elaine has selflessly served the federal government for three decades, and this Department for more than 10 years spanning multiple secretaries," Nielsen said in a statement. "The department greatly benefited from her expert knowledge and understanding of DHS issues -- particularly with respect to procurement, personnel and management."