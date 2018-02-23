Breaking News

DHS Deputy Secretary Elaine Duke leaving Trump administration

By Tal Kopan, CNN

Updated 4:38 PM ET, Fri February 23, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

elaine duke john kelly dhs orig bw_00000000
elaine duke john kelly dhs orig bw_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Acting DHS secretary pressured by White House

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Acting DHS secretary pressured by White House 01:38

Washington (CNN)Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Elaine Duke will leave the Trump administration in April after serving a year in the department that included a stint as acting secretary.

White House chief of staff tried to pressure DHS secretary to expel Hondurans
White House chief of staff tried to pressure DHS secretary to expel Hondurans
Duke's tenure as acting secretary was not always smooth. She faced scrutiny for her response to the devastating hurricane that hit Puerto Rico when she called the recovery a "good news story" and reportedly felt pressured by White House chief of staff and former Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to revoke an immigration status for thousands of Hondurans, an experience that left her expressing a desire to leave.
Duke stayed on after Kirstjen Nielsen was confirmed as secretary in December, ending her run as acting secretary since Kelly went to the White House in July. Having been confirmed by the Senate in April 2017, Duke will have had a year of service in the Trump administration when she retires. Before her nomination, Duke had been working in the private sector after decades as a civil servant.
    Who is Elaine Duke, the deputy at Homeland Security?
    Who is Elaine Duke, the deputy at Homeland Security?
    "Elaine has selflessly served the federal government for three decades, and this Department for more than 10 years spanning multiple secretaries," Nielsen said in a statement. "The department greatly benefited from her expert knowledge and understanding of DHS issues -- particularly with respect to procurement, personnel and management."