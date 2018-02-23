Democrats take gun control demands to suburban House races

Washington (CNN) Amid the continued national outrage over the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, some House Democratic challengers, particularly those in suburban districts, are eying a push for stricter gun laws as an issue they believe can help them retake the majority in November.

The politics of advocating for gun control are complicated for Democrats this year: The party is defending Senate seats in 10 states that President Donald Trump won in 2016 -- with incumbents in states like Montana, North Dakota, West Virginia and Indiana who have shown no appetite for the issue.

And in rural House districts with more Second Amendment voters, Democrats also must tread carefully. Ahead of a March 13 special election in a deep-red House district in western Pennsylvania, for example, the Democratic candidate, Conor Lamb, has opposed any new restrictions on gun rights.

But that isn't stopping candidates in the more ideologically diverse suburban districts from seizing on the student-led push for stricter gun laws.

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, whose father was shot and killed in Ecuador when she was 24, is challenging Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo in one of the nation's most competitive House districts in South Florida. She's vowing to press the Democratic Party to put the issue front and center.

