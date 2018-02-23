CBS poll: Nearly two-thirds back stricter gun laws

Story highlights A new CBS poll found widespread support for stricter gun control measures

President Trump received low marks on his response to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida

Washington (CNN) Americans back stricter gun laws by a nearly 2-to-1 margin, according to a new CBS poll that was conducted in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

But despite widespread support for a range of gun safety measures, Americans don't expect progress on the issue any time soon.

The poll found that 65% of Americans back stricter gun laws, up 8 points from December, and "the highest number recorded in this poll," according to CBS. The largest uptick in support came among Republicans, up 14 points.

Most Americans, however, have limited expectations for movement on the issue. Fifty-nine percent say they don't expect gun legislation in the near future.

Many of the proposals currently circulating among lawmakers received majority support in the poll, although President Donald Trump's pitch to arm more teachers garnered lukewarm backing.

