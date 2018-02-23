Breaking News

School shooting survivor: 'There's so many of us now'

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

Updated 10:38 AM ET, Fri February 23, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday, February 14.&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/02/14/us/florida-high-school-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; At least 17 people were killed at the school&lt;/a&gt;, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said. The suspect, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is in custody, the sheriff said. The sheriff said he was expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons.
Photos: Worst mass shootings in the United States
Parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday, February 14. At least 17 people were killed at the school, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said. The suspect, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is in custody, the sheriff said. The sheriff said he was expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons.
Hide Caption
1 of 21
Investigators at the scene of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, November 5, 2017. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/06/us/devin-kelley-texas-church-shooting-suspect/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A man opened fire inside the small community church,&lt;/a&gt; killing at least 25 people and an unborn child. The gunman, 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, was found dead in his vehicle. He was shot in the leg and torso by an armed citizen, and he had a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, authorities said.
Photos: Worst mass shootings in the United States
Investigators at the scene of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, November 5, 2017. A man opened fire inside the small community church, killing at least 25 people and an unborn child. The gunman, 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, was found dead in his vehicle. He was shot in the leg and torso by an armed citizen, and he had a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, authorities said.
Hide Caption
2 of 21
A couple huddles after shots rang out at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, October 1, 2017. At least 58 people were killed and almost 500 were injured when &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/02/us/las-vegas-shooter/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a gunman opened fire&lt;/a&gt; on the crowd. Police said the gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, fired from the Mandalay Bay hotel, several hundred feet southwest of the concert grounds. He was found dead in his hotel room, and authorities believe he killed himself and that he acted alone. It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.
Photos: Worst mass shootings in the United States
A couple huddles after shots rang out at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, October 1, 2017. At least 58 people were killed and almost 500 were injured when a gunman opened fire on the crowd. Police said the gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, fired from the Mandalay Bay hotel, several hundred feet southwest of the concert grounds. He was found dead in his hotel room, and authorities believe he killed himself and that he acted alone. It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.
Hide Caption
3 of 21
Police direct family members away from the scene of a shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando in June 2016. Omar Mateen, 29, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/12/us/orlando-nightclub-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;opened fire inside the club,&lt;/a&gt; killing at least 49 people and injuring more than 50. Police fatally shot Mateen during an operation to free hostages that officials say he was holding at the club.
Photos: Worst mass shootings in the United States
Police direct family members away from the scene of a shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando in June 2016. Omar Mateen, 29, opened fire inside the club, killing at least 49 people and injuring more than 50. Police fatally shot Mateen during an operation to free hostages that officials say he was holding at the club.
Hide Caption
4 of 21
In December 2015, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/06/us/san-bernardino-shooting-what-we-know/&quot;&gt;two shooters killed 14 people and injured 21&lt;/a&gt; at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California, where employees with the county health department were attending a holiday event. The shooters, Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife Tashfeen Malik, were later killed in a shootout with authorities. The pair were found to be radicalized extremists who planned the shootings as a terror attack, investigators said.
Photos: Worst mass shootings in the United States
In December 2015, two shooters killed 14 people and injured 21 at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California, where employees with the county health department were attending a holiday event. The shooters, Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife Tashfeen Malik, were later killed in a shootout with authorities. The pair were found to be radicalized extremists who planned the shootings as a terror attack, investigators said.
Hide Caption
5 of 21
Police search students outside Umpqua Community College after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/01/us/gallery/oregon-shooting-umpqua-community-college/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a deadly shooting&lt;/a&gt; at the school in Roseburg, Oregon, in October 2015. Nine people were killed and at least nine were injured, police said. The gunman, Chris Harper-Mercer, committed suicide after exchanging gunfire with officers, a sheriff said.
Photos: Worst mass shootings in the United States
Police search students outside Umpqua Community College after a deadly shooting at the school in Roseburg, Oregon, in October 2015. Nine people were killed and at least nine were injured, police said. The gunman, Chris Harper-Mercer, committed suicide after exchanging gunfire with officers, a sheriff said.
Hide Caption
6 of 21
A man kneels across the street from the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/18/us/gallery/charleston-south-carolina-church-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;following a shooting&lt;/a&gt; in June 2015. Police say the suspect, Dylann Roof, opened fire inside the church, killing nine people. According to police, Roof confessed and told investigators he wanted to start a race war. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/10/us/dylann-roof-trial/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;He was eventually convicted&lt;/a&gt; of murder and hate crimes, and a jury recommended the death penalty.
Photos: Worst mass shootings in the United States
A man kneels across the street from the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, following a shooting in June 2015. Police say the suspect, Dylann Roof, opened fire inside the church, killing nine people. According to police, Roof confessed and told investigators he wanted to start a race war. He was eventually convicted of murder and hate crimes, and a jury recommended the death penalty.
Hide Caption
7 of 21
Police officers walk on a rooftop at the Washington Navy Yard after a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/09/16/us/dc-navy-yard-gunshots/index.html&quot;&gt;shooting rampage&lt;/a&gt; in the nation&#39;s capital in September 2013. At least 12 people and suspect Aaron Alexis were killed, according to authorities.
Photos: Worst mass shootings in the United States
Police officers walk on a rooftop at the Washington Navy Yard after a shooting rampage in the nation's capital in September 2013. At least 12 people and suspect Aaron Alexis were killed, according to authorities.
Hide Caption
8 of 21
Connecticut State Police evacuate &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/12/14/us/connecticut-school-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sandy Hook Elementary School&lt;/a&gt; in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012. Adam Lanza opened fire in the school, killing 20 children and six adults before killing himself. Police said he also shot and killed his mother in her Newtown home.
Photos: Worst mass shootings in the United States
Connecticut State Police evacuate Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012. Adam Lanza opened fire in the school, killing 20 children and six adults before killing himself. Police said he also shot and killed his mother in her Newtown home.
Hide Caption
9 of 21
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/07/20/us/colorado-theater-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;James Holmes&lt;/a&gt; pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to a July 2012 shooting at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado. Twelve people were killed and dozens were wounded when Holmes opened fire during the midnight premiere of &quot;The Dark Knight Rises.&quot; He was sentenced to 12 life terms plus thousands of years in prison.
Photos: Worst mass shootings in the United States
James Holmes pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to a July 2012 shooting at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado. Twelve people were killed and dozens were wounded when Holmes opened fire during the midnight premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises." He was sentenced to 12 life terms plus thousands of years in prison.
Hide Caption
10 of 21
A military jury convicted Army Maj. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/28/us/nidal-hasan-sentencing/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Nidal Hasan&lt;/a&gt; of 13 counts of premeditated murder for a November 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood, Texas. Thirteen people died and 32 were injured.
Photos: Worst mass shootings in the United States
A military jury convicted Army Maj. Nidal Hasan of 13 counts of premeditated murder for a November 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood, Texas. Thirteen people died and 32 were injured.
Hide Caption
11 of 21
Jiverly Wong shot and killed 13 people at the American Civic Association in Binghamton, New York, before turning the gun on himself in April 2009, police said. Four other people were injured at the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/CRIME/04/08/ny.shooting/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;immigration center shooting.&lt;/a&gt; Wong had been taking English classes at the center.
Photos: Worst mass shootings in the United States
Jiverly Wong shot and killed 13 people at the American Civic Association in Binghamton, New York, before turning the gun on himself in April 2009, police said. Four other people were injured at the immigration center shooting. Wong had been taking English classes at the center.
Hide Caption
12 of 21
Pallbearers carry a casket of one of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/CRIME/03/11/alabama.shooting.timeline/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Michael McLendon&#39;s&lt;/a&gt; 10 victims. McLendon shot and killed his mother in her Kingston, Alabama, home, before shooting his aunt, uncle, grandparents and five more people. He shot and killed himself in Samson, Alabama, in March 2009.
Photos: Worst mass shootings in the United States
Pallbearers carry a casket of one of Michael McLendon's 10 victims. McLendon shot and killed his mother in her Kingston, Alabama, home, before shooting his aunt, uncle, grandparents and five more people. He shot and killed himself in Samson, Alabama, in March 2009.
Hide Caption
13 of 21
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/SPECIALS/2007/virginiatech.shootings/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Virginia Tech&lt;/a&gt; student Seung-Hui Cho went on a shooting spree on the school&#39;s campus in April 2007. Cho killed two people at the West Ambler Johnston dormitory and, after chaining the doors closed, killed another 30 at Norris Hall, home to the Engineering Science and Mechanics Department. He wounded an additional 17 people before killing himself.
Photos: Worst mass shootings in the United States
Virginia Tech student Seung-Hui Cho went on a shooting spree on the school's campus in April 2007. Cho killed two people at the West Ambler Johnston dormitory and, after chaining the doors closed, killed another 30 at Norris Hall, home to the Engineering Science and Mechanics Department. He wounded an additional 17 people before killing himself.
Hide Caption
14 of 21
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/US/9907/29/atlanta.shooting.01/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Mark Barton&lt;/a&gt; walked into two Atlanta trading firms and fired shots in July 1999, leaving nine dead and 13 wounded, police said. Hours later, police found Barton at a gas station in Acworth, Georgia, where he pulled a gun and killed himself. The day before, Barton had bludgeoned his wife and his two children in their Stockbridge, Georgia, apartment, police said.
Photos: Worst mass shootings in the United States
Mark Barton walked into two Atlanta trading firms and fired shots in July 1999, leaving nine dead and 13 wounded, police said. Hours later, police found Barton at a gas station in Acworth, Georgia, where he pulled a gun and killed himself. The day before, Barton had bludgeoned his wife and his two children in their Stockbridge, Georgia, apartment, police said.
Hide Caption
15 of 21
Eric Harris, left, and Dylan Klebold brought guns and bombs to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/US/9904/20/school.shooting.03/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Columbine High School&lt;/a&gt; in Littleton, Colorado, in April 1999. The students gunned down 13 and wounded 23 before killing themselves.
Photos: Worst mass shootings in the United States
Eric Harris, left, and Dylan Klebold brought guns and bombs to Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, in April 1999. The students gunned down 13 and wounded 23 before killing themselves.
Hide Caption
16 of 21
In October 1991, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/US/03/11/killeen.mass.shooting/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;George Hennard&lt;/a&gt; crashed his pickup through the plate-glass window of Luby&#39;s Cafeteria in Killeen, Texas, before shooting 23 people and committing suicide.
Photos: Worst mass shootings in the United States
In October 1991, George Hennard crashed his pickup through the plate-glass window of Luby's Cafeteria in Killeen, Texas, before shooting 23 people and committing suicide.
Hide Caption
17 of 21
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/CRIME/07/23/california.mcdonalds.massacre/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;James Huberty&lt;/a&gt; shot and killed 21 people, including children, at a McDonald&#39;s in San Ysidro, California, in July 1984. A police sharpshooter killed Huberty an hour after the rampage began.
Photos: Worst mass shootings in the United States
James Huberty shot and killed 21 people, including children, at a McDonald's in San Ysidro, California, in July 1984. A police sharpshooter killed Huberty an hour after the rampage began.
Hide Caption
18 of 21
Prison guard George Banks is led through the Luzerne County courthouse in 1985. Banks killed 13 people, including five of his children, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, in September 1982. He was sentenced to death in 1993 and received a stay of execution in 2004. His death sentence was overturned in 2010.
Photos: Worst mass shootings in the United States
Prison guard George Banks is led through the Luzerne County courthouse in 1985. Banks killed 13 people, including five of his children, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, in September 1982. He was sentenced to death in 1993 and received a stay of execution in 2004. His death sentence was overturned in 2010.
Hide Caption
19 of 21
Officers in Austin, Texas, carry victims across the University of Texas campus after Charles Joseph Whitman opened fire from the school&#39;s tower, killing 16 people and wounding 30 in 1966. Police officers shot and killed Whitman, who had killed his mother and wife earlier in the day.
Photos: Worst mass shootings in the United States
Officers in Austin, Texas, carry victims across the University of Texas campus after Charles Joseph Whitman opened fire from the school's tower, killing 16 people and wounding 30 in 1966. Police officers shot and killed Whitman, who had killed his mother and wife earlier in the day.
Hide Caption
20 of 21
Howard Unruh, a World War II veteran, shot and killed 13 of his neighbors in Camden, New Jersey, in 1949. Unruh barricaded himself in his house after the shooting. Police overpowered him the next day. He was ruled criminally insane and committed to a state mental institution.
Photos: Worst mass shootings in the United States
Howard Unruh, a World War II veteran, shot and killed 13 of his neighbors in Camden, New Jersey, in 1949. Unruh barricaded himself in his house after the shooting. Police overpowered him the next day. He was ruled criminally insane and committed to a state mental institution.
Hide Caption
21 of 21
worst u.s. shootings parkland fl08 Sutherland Springs church shooting05 Las Vegas incident 1002Orlando shooting32 san bernardino shooting 120207 oregon shootingRESTRICTED charleston shooting FILE19 navy yard shooting 091601 worst shootings RESTRICTED02 worst shootings03 worst shootings RESTRICTED04 worst shootings05 worst shootings RESTRICTED06 worst shootings RESTRICTED13 worst shootings07 worst shootings RESTRICTED08 worst shootings RESTRICTED 09 worst shootings10 worst shootings RESTRICTED11 worst shootings RESTRICTED12 worst shootings RESTRICTED

Story highlights

  • Survivors of past school shootings share messages of hope for students in Parkland, Florida
  • Living through such a tragic event comes with many emotional challenges, they say

(CNN)Cell phones in the room started beeping and buzzing in unison. Breathless gasps and soft cries filled the air as people checked their devices. Some tears of sorrow fell to the floor.

Patrick Korellis's heart suddenly felt heavy.
Korellis and other survivors of the 2008 Northern Illinois University mass shooting were gathered at the university's Cole Hall last Wednesday afternoon when news abruptly broke that a gunman had opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
    At that same moment, it was the 10th anniversary of the NIU shooting. Korellis, the other survivors, and their families, were preparing to place wreaths on the stone memorials for the five victims who died in the NIU gunfire, to commemorate the lives that were lost.
    "It just weighed so heavily on us that there was a shooting on the anniversary of a shooting," said Korellis, now a 32-year-old Chicago resident who works as a project manager in the corporate office of Walgreens.
    The vicious cycle of school shootings
    The vicious cycle of school shootings

      JUST WATCHED

      The vicious cycle of school shootings

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The vicious cycle of school shootings 03:16
    Read More
    He added that it was exactly 10 years to the day, and almost to the hour, that some of the students in Parkland joined him as members of a club that no one wants to be a part of -- a club of school shooting survivors.
    Other members include Lisa Hamp, 31, who survived the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting; Austin Eubanks, 36, who survived the 1999 Columbine High School shooting; and Kayte Terry, 40, who survived the 1992 Bard College at Simon's Rock shooting.
    "What's really sad is there's so many of us now," Terry said.
    Here's a look at each survivor's personal story, and the messages that they now have for the students who survived the Parkland tragedy.

    'I don't want that to be the new normal for anyone'

    Terry, an artist based in Philadelphia, describes the campus of Simon's Rock as idyllic.
    The college for young gifted students, where the majority enter after finishing 10th or 11th grade, sits among the snowcapped mountains of Great Barrington, Massachusetts.
    The campus was mostly peaceful and quiet, Terry said, but that changed one frightful night in December 1992, the end of Terry's first semester. Around 10:30 p.m., shots rang out.
    Kayte Terry, as a student at Simon&#39;s Rock in 1994 (on left) and now as an artist in Philadelphia (on right)
    Kayte Terry, as a student at Simon's Rock in 1994 (on left) and now as an artist in Philadelphia (on right)
    "I was in my dorm room and everyone could hear the shooting," Terry said, adding that she remembers getting a call for everyone in their dorms to get on the floor.
    Not too far away the gunman, who at the time was a sophomore at the college, was spraying bullets through the campus library before moving to a dormitory. He killed two people.
    Now, more than 25 years later, Terry said that memories from that night still haunt her. As for most school shooting survivors, coping with those memories becomes a new normal.
    Terry started seeing a therapist after the Simon's Rock shooting and continues therapy sessions now as an adult.
    Deadliest mass shootings in modern US history
    Deadliest mass shootings in modern US history

      JUST WATCHED

      Deadliest mass shootings in modern US history

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Deadliest mass shootings in modern US history 01:43
    The sessions are helpful for moments when she hears about a school shooting in the news, such as the recent Parkland massacre, which can spur waves of panic, she said.
    Or "sometimes I will be walking around in a mall and I'll see someone who looks really weird and I think, 'He's going to shoot everyone,' " she said. "I don't want that to be the new normal for anyone. I don't think anyone should have to walk around and think that."
    Many of Terry's fellow classmates also faced feelings of survivor's guilt and isolated themselves in the weeks after the shooting, she said.
    "It was pre-Twitter. It was before this was something that everybody talked about all the time. So people felt really isolated," she said.
    More than 800,000 students live in school districts where shootings have happened
    More than 800,000 students live in school districts where shootings have happened
    For the students in Parkland, Terry said that she hopes they talk to a therapist when needed and they lean on each other for support. It seems like some already have as they have started to advocate for gun control, she added.
    "They seem to be banding together, which is so important," Terry said. "I'm so beyond proud and impressed."
    Eubanks, who was injured in the Columbine shooting -- seven years after Simon's Rock -- agreed that building a support system for survivors remains beneficial.

    The dangers of self-medicating

    Eubanks isolated himself after the Columbine tragedy, which played a major role in his subsequent struggle with addiction, he said. He now serves as chief operations officer for The Foundry Treatment Center, a substance abuse center in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
    Eubanks was in the library with his friends, trying to decide whether they were going to go fishing or play golf after school, when they heard the sound of gunshots.
    "A teacher ran through the same doors that we just entered into the library, yelling at everybody to get under the tables, that somebody had a gun, and I remember just being in shock," Eubanks said.
    Austin Eubanks, as a student at Columbine High School in 1999 (on left) and now as COO of The Foundry Treatment Center (on right)
    Austin Eubanks, as a student at Columbine High School in 1999 (on left) and now as COO of The Foundry Treatment Center (on right)
    Eubanks, his best friend, and a couple of other students hid under the same table. Then about 10 minutes later, the shooters entered the library and methodically fired under each table, Eubanks said. He was shot in the hand and knee. His best friend was killed instantly.
    "Obviously after that my life took a pretty big detour," Eubanks said.
    "As a result of my injuries, I was pretty significantly medicated about 45 minutes after being shot. I remember immediately being drawn to that feeling, because it took the emotion away," he said about the pain medication.
    Within a matter of weeks, he said, he developed an active opioid addiction.
    Columbine is no longer one of the 10 deadliest shootings in modern US history
    Columbine is no longer one of the 10 deadliest shootings in modern US history
    Eubanks continued to struggle with addiction in his 20s, he said. Then, after multiple attempts at residential treatment, he found long-term recovery and decided to devote his time to speaking out about addiction recovery.
    Though he had physical scars from the Columbine shooting, Eubanks said that he turned to substance abuse as a way to medicate his emotional scars and avoid his grief.
    "Specifically after a tragedy of this magnitude, you can medicate in a thousand different ways. You can medicate with relationships that allow you to not feel present. You can medicate with obviously substances, with television, with pornography, there's a thousand different ways," Eubanks said.
    Understanding stages of grief
    Understanding stages of grief

      JUST WATCHED

      Understanding stages of grief

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Understanding stages of grief 01:52
    "One of the things that I think is so inspiring and so different about the aftermath of the Parkland tragedy is the activism that I'm seeing in the student body, and I think that that's wonderful," he said. "What I'm fearful of is that if they get so laser-focused on trying to impact societal change they're going to detach from their own healing, and that is a form of medicating."
    Eubanks added that his message is not to say that the students shouldn't continue to advocate for change. Rather, he hopes that they continue "their own process of healing because they're going to have to go through those stages of grief," he said.

    It's healthy to grieve

    Hamp, who survived the Virginia Tech shooting, said that she struggled with going through the stages of grief that involve denial, anger, depression, and then acceptance.
    "I hung out in denial for a really long time. I did not think the shooting impacted me at all, because I didn't have any physical wounds or scars to show for it," said Hamp, who is now an advocate for school and public safety in Sterling, Virginia.
    "Eventually years later, I made my way to counseling and finished out the stages of the grief process -- being angry about it, being sad about it, and then just accepting that this is my new normal," she said.
    Lisa Hamp, as a student at Virginia Tech in 2007 (on left) and speaking to school resource officers about safety in 2017 (on right)
    Lisa Hamp, as a student at Virginia Tech in 2007 (on left) and speaking to school resource officers about safety in 2017 (on right)
    Hamp was in computer science class at Virginia Tech on April 16, 2007, when the sound of gunshots echoed through the hallways outside of the classroom.
    The teaching assistant and a student walked into the hallway to find the source of the ruckus, Hamp said, and they saw the shooter. He fired at them but missed.
    That following year, Hamp said that she found it difficult to return to school, which can be the case for most school shooting survivors.
    Hamp hated when books would drop and make a loud noise. She often picked her seat in class strategically near the exits so she had an "escape plan" in case of emergency.
    How active shooters are changing school security in the US
    How active shooters are changing school security in the US
    Hamp didn't realize, until she had counseling, that even though she was not physically injured in the shooting, the event left her with emotional trauma.
    So for the students in Parkland, Hamp stressed that counseling can help them cope with similar scars that might not be visible.
    Korellis, who survived the Northern Illinois University shooting, carries both physical pain and emotional scars from the incident.

    'When it gets cold outside I get reminded'

    Korellis was in an "Intro to Geology" class when a gunman kicked open the door to the auditorium where the class was held and opened fire. As Korellis fled the auditorium, he was shot in the back of the head and the arm.
    Patrick Korellis, as a student at NIU in 2008 (on left) and placing a rose on a victim&#39;s stone memorial at NIU last week, on the 10th anniversary of the shooting (on right)
    Patrick Korellis, as a student at NIU in 2008 (on left) and placing a rose on a victim's stone memorial at NIU last week, on the 10th anniversary of the shooting (on right)
    "I still have shotgun pellets still lodged in my neck that were really deep and they're toward my nerve endings. So when it gets really cold outside, and in Chicago it gets cold, I always have to wear a hat, otherwise I feel a sharp pain in my neck," Korellis said.
    "To me it's part of the new norm. When it gets cold outside I get reminded," he said, adding that sometimes he also still has nightmares or will jump at the sound of loud noises.
    Korellis said that while it might take days, weeks, months, or even years, he wants the students in Florida to know that they "will get through this" and will overcome fears.
    "You'll be able to watch a movie again. Loud noises won't affect you as much," he said.
    "Counseling is what helped me the most and just having my friends and family support me," he said. "They still do today, and they understand that 10 years isn't enough time to get through something like this, especially as it's happening too often and so frequently."
    Korellis also participates in a chat group online with other school shooting survivors, which has been helpful for his recovery and theirs, he said. He has already seen some students from Florida join the group, seeking support.
    Follow CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    One of the Florida students shared in a comment to the group that she has been having nightmares, Korellis said, and suddenly she received a wave of responses.
    "Someone from Virginia Tech commented. I commented. Someone from Columbine commented. Someone from the Jonesboro middle school shooting that was in Arkansas a long time ago commented. Someone from the Aurora movie theater shooting commented. A Sandy Hook parent commented," Korellis said.
    "She wrote back and she said, 'Wow I can't believe all these different mass shootings that all of you went through and ours is so fresh in our mind, thank you for comforting me,' " he said. "We told her it will be a difficult next few weeks but if you ever need to come back into this group we're here, just come talk to us."