A woman chases down a wallet thief -- and then buys him coffee

(CNN) When a man snatched a wallet from a passerby's hand, Tess Aboughoushe ran after him. When she caught him, she invited him for coffee. Why? Because the Canadian woman felt it was the right thing to do.

Stopping a thief

It was February 14. Aboughoushe was heading back to work from the chiropractor in downtown Edmonton, Canada. The mugger had asked another woman for money and when she pulled out her wallet, he grabbed it and ran.

"I saw the man and the woman on the side of the road and as I was walking past, she calls out that her wallet has been stolen. 'Stop! Thief!' Legitimately, just like a movie scene," Aboughoushe told CNN. "He was running in front of me and I didn't really stop to consider personal safety issues."

Aboughoushe chased him down a couple of blocks, briefly lost sight of him and found him behind a dumpster in an alley.

