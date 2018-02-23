Story highlights A brain tumor weighing 1.874 kg was removed from a man's head

New Delhi (CNN) A surgeon in India has removed a 1.873 kg (4.1 lb) tumor from a 31-year old man at a government hospital in Mumbai, India.

Dr. Trimurti Nadkarni, the surgeon who conducted the operation at BYL Nair Charitable Hospital, described the tumor as the "largest in the world" based on comparative studies conducted by his team. CNN has not been able to independently verify those claims.

He added that the surgery, which took place on February 14, was life-threatening and tricky as the tumor was embedded inside the brain.

The team waited until the man was stable after surgery before making the news public.

Santlal Pal, 31, after his surgery to remove his 4-pound tumor.

Santlal Pal, a 31-year old cloth vendor from a village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, traveled to the hospital in Mumbai to seek treatment earlier this month.

