'Simpsons' showrunner slams Ted Cruz for saying characters are Republicans

(CNN) ¡Ay, caramba! Ted Cruz.

The senator from Texas ran afoul of the showrunner for "The Simpsons" after he invoked the characters during an appearance Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC.

"The Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson," Cruz said of the character who is portrayed on the show as being a bit of a know-it-all. "And Republicans are happily the party of Homer, Bart, Maggie and Marge."

Al Jean, showrunner for the long-running animated Fox series, struck back on Twitter saying Cruz needed the character of baby Maggie's pacifier.

