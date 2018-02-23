Stephen Fry reveals he has prostate cancer

(CNN) Stephen Fry, the British actor, comedian, writer, game show host and raconteur, has revealed he is being treated for prostate cancer.

Fry announced the news in a 13-minute video shared via Twitter, writing, "For the last 2 months I've been in the throes of a rather unwelcome and unexpected adventure."

He discovered he had the disease before Christmas and said he was recovering after an operation to remove his prostate in early January.

For the last 2 months I've been in the throes of a rather unwelcome and unexpected adventure. I'm sorry I haven't felt able to talk about it till now, but here I am explaining what has been going on: https://t.co/uPorpiwstg — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) February 23, 2018

"They took the prostate out," Fry said, adding, "So far as we know it's all been got."

The 60-year-old described the cancer as an "aggressive little bugger," saying that his Gleason score -- a system used to evaluate the severity of prostate cancer -- was a nine out of 10.

