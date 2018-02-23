Mary J. Blige and Common set to perform at Oscars ceremony

(CNN) This year's Oscar-nominated musicians are going to take the stage at the Academy Awards ceremony.

Mary J. Blige, Miguel, Gael García Bernal, Andra Day, Natalia LaFourcade, Keala Settle, Sufjan Stevens and Common will perform their original songs at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 4, when the motion picture academy kicks of its 90th Oscars ceremony.

"We're excited to have these talented artists showcase the powerful contribution music makes to filmmaking," the show's producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd announced in a statement on Friday. "It's a privilege to welcome them to the 90th Oscars stage."

Blige will perform "Mighty River" from "Mudbound," the Oscar-nominated song she co-wrote with Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson. Blige is also nominated for best supporting actress for her role in "Mudbound." She is the first person to be nominated for both a performance and an original song in the same year.

