Why Jimmy Kimmel wants Oprah's Twitter password

(CNN) Oprah Winfrey may not have wanted to respond to President Donald Trump on Twitter, but Jimmy Kimmel has her back.

Winfrey is making the media rounds to promote her new film, "A Wrinkle in Time," and on Thursday she stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

After once again reiterating to Kimmel she has no plans to run for president, talk turned to Trump tweeting that Winfrey was "insecure" after her appearance Sunday on "60 Minutes."

The late-night host asked her if she had a moment in which she considered responding to Trump, to which she replied, "Not a second."

