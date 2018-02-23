Breaking News
Hollywood creators describe the best movies
Hollywood creators describe the best movies

    JUST WATCHED

    Hollywood creators describe the best movies

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Hollywood creators describe the best movies 01:51

Nine influential filmmakers talk about creating movies that matter

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 10:36 AM ET, Fri February 23, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Over three months beginning in October, CNN Entertainment sat down with Steven Spielberg, Jessica Chastain, Greta Gerwig, Jordan Peele and other storytellers to talk about filmmaking and creativity for CNN's award season series, Creators.

We launched the initiative a year ago. The goal is to highlight and celebrate the filmmakers, actors and producers who bring to life the stories that move, inspire and excite us.
Patty Jenkins, the director of "Wonder Woman," was the first person interviewed for this season of Creators. Our chat took place days after the first round of allegations were made against the now-disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.
At the time, the significance of that moment was only beginning to settle in.
    Each week that followed was marked by more allegations against other prominent people. Reaction turned into action, reflection and hope for a better future in Hollywood and elsewhere.
    Read More
    One screenwriter told me: "I don't think it's been a rocky year for Hollywood; I think it's been a great year for Hollywood. The resetting here is a great thing. I think we are getting rid of a lot of people who have been doing a lot of bad things a long time."
    Some called it a reckoning, others a tipping point. The label matters less than what the movement's birth will mean for workplace cultures.
    Big and important questions about women in entertainment and filmmaking are now a part of the conversation -- how they are treated, the opportunities they get, and what stories get told.
      Those are some of the subjects that came up in this year's Creators interviews.
      The nine Creators our team spoke with -- Kumail Nanjiani, Aaron Sorkin, George Clooney and Hugh Jackman, in addition to Chastain, Jenkins, Peele, Gerwig and Spielberg -- represent some of Hollywood's best and brightest creative minds.

      Greta Gerwig

      Gerwig's "Lady Bird" portrayed a mother-daughter relationship in a layered, heartfelt way that hasn't been seen since "Real Women Have Curves."
      Greta Gerwig started directing in kindergarten
      Greta Gerwig started directing in kindergarten

        JUST WATCHED

        Greta Gerwig started directing in kindergarten

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Greta Gerwig started directing in kindergarten 03:30

      Patty Jenkins

      With "Wonder Woman," Jenkins proved to naysayers that heroic women can be wonders at the box office.
      Patty Jenkins has always known her superpower
      Patty Jenkins has always known her superpower

        JUST WATCHED

        Patty Jenkins has always known her superpower

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Patty Jenkins has always known her superpower 02:57

      Jordan Peele

      Peele disrupted the industry with a movie about racism unlike any we've seen before.
      How Jordan Peele turned his fear into success
      How Jordan Peele turned his fear into success

        JUST WATCHED

        How Jordan Peele turned his fear into success

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      How Jordan Peele turned his fear into success 02:56

      Kumail Nanjiani

      Nanjiani brought a deeply personal, autobiographical touch to the rom-com.
      Kumail Nanjiani&#39;s &#39;Big Sick&#39; inspiration
      Kumail Nanjiani's 'Big Sick' inspiration

        JUST WATCHED

        Kumail Nanjiani's 'Big Sick' inspiration

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Kumail Nanjiani's 'Big Sick' inspiration 02:53

      Jessica Chastain

      Chastain gave a voice to a misunderstood woman on screen and was a voice for countless more off screen.
      Jessica Chastain on the art of empathy
      Jessica Chastain on the art of empathy

        JUST WATCHED

        Jessica Chastain on the art of empathy

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Jessica Chastain on the art of empathy 03:13

      Hugh Jackman

      Jackman gave an iconic character a moving curtain call and still had time to be a great showman.
      Hugh Jackman thought he peaked at 28
      Hugh Jackman thought he peaked at 28

        JUST WATCHED

        Hugh Jackman thought he peaked at 28

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Hugh Jackman thought he peaked at 28 03:45

      Aaron Sorkin

      Wordsmith Sorkin used his directorial debut to make a story about a tough-as-nails woman bloom on screen.
      Aaaron Sorkin&#39;s well-played &#39;Game&#39;
      Aaaron Sorkin's well-played 'Game'

        JUST WATCHED

        Aaaron Sorkin's well-played 'Game'

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Aaaron Sorkin's well-played 'Game' 03:01

      George Clooney

      Clooney highlighted a Pennsylvania family who years ago saw the ugliest side of humanity.
      George Clooney is still playing
      George Clooney is still playing

        JUST WATCHED

        George Clooney is still playing

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      George Clooney is still playing 03:02

      Steven Spielberg

      Spielberg raced to tell a period story with a revealing light on the present day.
      How Steven Spielberg stays inspired
      How Steven Spielberg stays inspired

        JUST WATCHED

        How Steven Spielberg stays inspired

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      How Steven Spielberg stays inspired 03:40
      In speaking to each of them, what came through was their love and passion for their jobs, for stories, and for people.
      That's what we tried to capture in this round of Creators.
      Spielberg was the last person we spoke to for the series, thus, he had the most hindsight on what had taken place in the months prior.
        A self-described "optimist," he said: "I think it's a significant time....Things are changing and they're changing faster than I've ever seen things change."

        Produced by and thanks to:
        Sandra Gonzalez, Megan Thomas, Sean Clark, Gabe Ramirez, Melissah Yang, Chloe Melas, Logan Whiteside, Jeffrey Hsu, Jason Farkas, Rich Barbieri, Gwendolyn Sung, Tiffany Baker, Ivory Sherman, Moss Cohen, Gary Crook, Megan Pendergrass, Morgan Stephens