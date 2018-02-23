50 5-star products you can buy on Amazon right now
Story highlights
- From Bluetooth headphones to moisturizers, these 50 products all have 5 star ratings on Amazon.
- Some items that top the list include NEST's E Thermostat and Under Armour sneakers.
The convenience of online shopping is unparalleled. With just a few clicks, you can get products like cleaning supplies, groceries, clothing items, fashion accessories, camping gear, cookware — the list goes on — shipped straight to your doorstep.
Some people are hesitant about shopping online. It's hard to dish out money for something you haven't seen and touched. Enter the reviews section, where you can get brutally honest assessments. There you'll find longer reviews about how the product shipped, how functional it is and how the real thing compares to the product specs and descriptions on the page. Amazon customers also can share photos of their purchases and rate the items on a 5-star scale.
Customers' critical input, plus the sheer number of shoppers (there are approximately 85 million Prime members in the US alone), mean that finding any item with a 5-star rating is a rarity. But trust us, they're out there.
There are some more predictable items like waterproof speakers that pack a punch on a modest budget, New York Times best-selling cookbooks, and a smart home thermostat aimed to help you save money. But then there are the more out-there items that make the list, like a DIY hot sauce-making kit, a collapsible water bottle, a set of Mason jars and even a card game.
Even though it's a seemingly random collection of items, the common denominator here is that these really are the cream of the crop on Amazon.
Ready to see a sampling of 50 5-star Amazon rated products?
Note: The prices ahead reflect the listed retailer's price on the date this article was published.
Sbode Bluetooth Headhpones ($16.99, originally $149.99; amazon.com)
Ucio Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones ($20.99; amazon.com)
MalloMe XL Double Parachute Camping Hammock ($26.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com)
"12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" by Jordan B. Peterson ($15.57; amazon.com)
KNGUVTH Phone Camera Lens Kit ($28.88; amazon.com)
E LV Collapsible Water Bottle and Cooling Towel ($11.99; amazon.com)
Ultrax Labs EyeLash Surge Growth Serum ($49.99; amazon.com)
Victure 4K Action Camera ($59.99, originally $259.99; amazon.com)
Mryumi Storage Travel Packing Organizers ($21.99, originally $38; amazon.com)
FUNAVO Projector ($77.57; amazon.com)
Kate Blanc Rosehip Seed Oil ($12.95; amazon.com)
Judoo Wake Up Light (starting at $25.75; amazon.com)
"The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science" by J.Kenji Lopez-Alt ($28.58; amazon.com)
D-Fit by Deawna High Density Foam Roller ($22.95, originally $26.95; amazon.com)
Dr. Bronner's Pure-Castile Liquid Soap ($15.99, originally $17.99; amazon.com)
Housmile Wood Grain Essential Oil Diffuser ($27.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)
Homogo Fitness Tracker Watch ($27.99; amazon.com)
PowMax Electric Men Razor ($27.89; amazon.com)
Kunodi Outdoor Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker ($14.99; amazon.com)
Cards Against Humanity ($25; amazon.com)
Gramercy Kitchen Co Sous Vide Immersion Circulator Precision Cooker ($84.97, originally $149.97; amazon.com)
DIY Gift Kits Hot Sauce Kit ($33.99, originally $99.95; amazon.com)
Liberrway Cordless Vacuum ($65.99; amazon.com)
Onson Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack ($29.99; amazon.com)
"Jerusalem: A Cookbook" by Yotam Ottolenghi ($21.15; amazon.com)
Anwaii Solar Bluetooth Speaker with Flashlight ($49.99; amazon.com)
EltaMD UV Physical Broad Spectrum SPF 41 ($30; amazon.com)
SOUND Sparkling Organic Tea ($36; amazon.com)
Gold Armour Camping Lantern ($24.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)
Manfrotto Mini Tripod ($24.80, originally $28; amazon.com)
LIV Swiss Watches Genesis X1 Men's Chronograph ($490; amazon.com)
Happycall Hard Anodized Ceramic Nonstick 10-Piece Set ($134.99; amazon.com)
Nest E Thermostat 2-Pack ($339.99; amazon.com)
LABVON WIFI Outlet Smart Plug Mini ($19.99; amazon.com)
Under Armour Women's SpeedForm Slingride TRI Running Shoes (starting at $53.99; amazon.com)
Gofreetech Wireless Bluetooth Speaker ($34.99; amazon.com)
Chemex 8-Cup Classic Series Glass Coffeemaker ($58.02; amazon.com)
Yesgo Military Heavy Duty iPhone Case ($9.99, originally $17.99; amazon.com)
Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller ($183.37, originally $199.99; amazon.com)
Scanpan PRO IQ Nonstick Fry Pan ($79.95; amazon.com)
Delsey Paris Luggage Chatelet ($217.65, originally $249.99; amazon.com)
Rep Fitness Kettlebell ($64.00; amazon.com)
Sally's Organics 2 Pack 32oz Growler ($11.98; amazon.com)
Ball Miniature Storage Jars ($50.63; amazon.com)
APTO Surface Renewal Exfoliant ($37; amazon.com)
Luckymore Bluetooth Smart Watch Touchscreen ($35.99; amazon.com)
PowerDoF High Suction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner ($279.99; amazon.com)
Renew Anti Aging Face and Eye Moisturizer ($14.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)
New Balance Women's 501v1 Sneaker (starting at $45.99; amazon.com)
Eero Home Wi-Fi System (starting at $199.99; amazon.com)