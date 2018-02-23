North and South Korea to meet to discuss taking part in Paralympics

Seoul (CNN) Representatives from North and South Korea will meet Monday to discuss the North's participation in the upcoming Pyeongchang Winter Paralympic Games, according to Seoul.

In a statement, South Korea's Unification Ministry said Pyongyang had accepted a proposal "to hold working-level talks" in the Panmunjom border village on the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.

The meeting will take place on Monday, February 27 at 10 a.m. South Korea time.

Similar meetings were held in the run up to North Korea agreeing to participate in the Winter Olympics, which wrap up in Pyeongchang this weekend.

North Korea sent a large delegation of athletes, coaches, support staff and cheerleaders to the Games, including North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong.

