Ivanka Trump, US charmer-in-chief, touches down in South Korea

(CNN) Ivanka Trump, eldest daughter of US President Donald Trump, arrived in South Korea Friday as part of a charm offensive in the closing days of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

While Trump told waiting reporters in Seoul she was looking forward to cheering on US Olympians at the Games, analysts said her chief task will be shoring up diplomatic relations with South Korea.

"Given the universe of dignitaries in this administration that the president could have sent to South Korea, Ivanka Trump is probably the best of the lot in terms of a relatively good reputation, having a fair amount of charisma and star power," said Evan Resnick, coordinator of the US Program at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, told CNN.

"In purely symbolic terms, she's probably the best face of this administration."

Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, arrives at Incheon International Airport on February 23.

Closing ceremony