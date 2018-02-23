Story highlights Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi known for giving hugs to world-leaders

Canadian Prime Minister's India visit has been dogged by bad publicity

New Delhi (CNN) After a controversy-mired seven days in India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finally received an all-important hug.

Arriving at an official reception in New Delhi Friday, Trudeau was at last met by his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who clasped the Canadian leader in his arms.

Following bilateral talks, the two leaders appeared side-by-side at a press conference at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Indian presidential palace, Friday afternoon.

Trudeau, who leaves India Saturday, reiterated the two countries rich shared history and natural kinship. Discussing the possibility of expanding trade links, Trudeau described India as "a natural partner and a trusted friend for commercial cooperation."

Modi, too, appeared to underscore the links between the two countries. "India has attached a high importance to pursuing its strategic partnership with Canada. Our ties are based on democracy, pluralism, the supremacy of law and the mutual interaction."

