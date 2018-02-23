Breaking News

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

By Ana Johnson, CNN

Updated 2:50 PM ET, Fri February 23, 2018

(CNN)A gold-medal worthy photo. A sneaky photoshoot. And picture-perfect penguins. It's time for this week's politics-free side of the news.

An epic photobomb

Say cheese! Chloe Kim and Jimmy Fallon drop in on unsuspecting fans.

    A chicken crisis

    KFC is running out of ... chicken? The Colonel has some explaining to do.
    A viral challenge

    This looks like a professional photo shoot. But it's actually the flower aisle in a craft store.

    A new destination

    Our bags are packed! Can we please get a one-way ticket to Wakanda?

    A 'strange' moment

    David Harbour's dream came true! The 'Stranger Things' star did the 'Hopper dance' with penguins.

    A kind message

    Parents bring cheer to students -- and their bathrooms.