(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Ex-Trump campaign aide Rick Gates pleaded guilty as part of the Russia probe. Gates is the third Trump associate known to be cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller.

-- Jared Kushner's security clearance continues to be in question as the Russia investigation continues. President Trump says chief of staff John Kelly will make the decision

--The Florida deputy who waited outside as a gunman targeted staff and students had glowing performance reviews . Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said the video footage of his deputy's inaction left him "sick to my stomach."