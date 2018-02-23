(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- President Trump lauded his tax bill again at a conservative conference. He also recited lyrics to an anti-immigrant song about snakes and said that a high school resource officer who stayed outside during the Florida high school shooting "doesn't love the children," as he mused about arming teachers. See our highlights here.
-- Ex-Trump campaign aide Rick Gates pleaded guilty as part of the Russia probe. Gates is the third Trump associate known to be cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller.
-- Jared Kushner's security clearance continues to be in question as the Russia investigation continues. President Trump says chief of staff John Kelly will make the decision.
--The Florida deputy who waited outside as a gunman targeted staff and students had glowing performance reviews. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said the video footage of his deputy's inaction left him "sick to my stomach."
-- Following last week's school shooting, Florida Gov. Rick Scott wants to raise the gun-buying age, ban bump stocks and toughen background checks.
-- West Virginia teachers were absent for the second day in a row as they protest for higher wages and better benefits.
-- A month after the House of Representatives passed sexual harassment legislation, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is urging the Senate to do the same.
-- British actor and comedian Stephen Fry reveals he has prostate cancer.
-- The Carolina Panthers could sell for more than $2.8 billion. According to the NFL Network, billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper is in the running to buy the team.