(CNN) African tech startups have had a bit of a moment in the past few years.

Their research found that $560 million in venture capital funding was invested in African startups.

That's an increase of 53% from $366,8 million in 2016. The total amount was achieved by 124 startups through 128 rounds of funding.

African entrepreneurs are using tech to tackle the continent's challenges and are attracting funding in the meantime.

The facts and figures

"The growth of the ecosystem is driven by overall positive economic trends creating a reservoir of consumers, rapid adoption of smartphones and mobile broadband and a dynamic early stage startup scene support by hundreds of tech hubs," Cyril Collon, a general partner at Partech Ventures, told CNN

Collon said most investors hailed from the US and Europe, but there was a growing crop of local investors.

South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria received the largest amounts of funding.

"Nigeria and South Africa are the largest economies of the continent. But the share of investment from these top 3 markets is still disproportionately large," Tidjane Dème, general partner at Partech Ventures, told CNN.

Companies in Francophone Africa (Rwanda, Senegal, Morocco, Cameroon and Tunisia) appear to lag behind in terms of funding. That's more to do with the fact that those nations are smaller economies.

"The real point here is that a few markets have been attracting most of the investment and we all need to widen the scope because transformative innovation is really happening across the continent," Collon said.

The numbers Partech Ventures produced include only deals higher than $200,000 and below $100 million.

Previously a survey by Disrupt Africa reported in 2017 African startups received $195 million -- significantly less than the amount stated by Partech Ventures.

That's largely because of a difference in approach. Partech Ventures' methodology includes African startups that have their primary market in Africa, even if their headquarters are based elsewhere.

Both figures show an increase in funding.

Overall it signifies continued positive growth of investment for the African tech scene.