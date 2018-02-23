Breaking News

Kenya's top court considers case to legalize homosexuality

By Briana Duggan, CNN

Updated 7:16 AM ET, Fri February 23, 2018

The challenges for Africa&#39;s LGBTQ community
Katlego Kolanyane-Kesupile and Adong Judith at TED Global conference in Arusha, Tanzania

    The challenges for Africa's LGBTQ community

The challenges for Africa's LGBTQ community 02:02

Story highlights

  • Kenyan law currently prohibits homosexuality, which is punishable with 14 years in prison
  • A case in Kenya's High Court may decriminalize homosexuality in the country

Nairobi, Kenya (CNN)Kenya's High Court began hearing a case that may decriminalize homosexuality.

It's a significant step in East Africa, where homosexuality is illegal in almost every country in the region and in 38 countries in total across the continent, according to Amnesty International.
"The fact that we are being heard is an indicator that our democracy has come of age," said Eric Gitari, a Harvard-educated lawyer and founder of the National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission, one of the organizations which brought forward the case in 2016.
    The case opened Friday in a crowded Nairobi courtroom. The judges had to change to a different room to accommodate the large crowd.
    "The judges know the entire world is watching," Gitari said.
    Kenyan law currently prohibits "carnal knowledge against the order of nature," labeling it a felony that is punishable with 14 years in prison.
    The case argues that this law, which can be traced to British colonial law from the turn of the century, is unconstitutional.
    "We are hopeful," Gitari said. "The judgment is going to give guidance to countries across Africa. It's going to encourage activists in so many African countries, it's going create a ripple effect."
    &quot;Why should we want to kill homosexuals for doing something in private that affects no one else? Our job is to love them, to bring them close and show them God&#39;s love.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;Reverend Fred Komunda, St. Peter&#39;s Church, Church of Uganda
    Uganda clerics: Is gay OK? "Why should we want to kill homosexuals for doing something in private that affects no one else? Our job is to love them, to bring them close and show them God's love."
    Reverend Fred Komunda, St. Peter's Church, Church of Uganda
    &quot;Homosexuality is abnormal, and we have to do anything we can to stop it. These people need to repent, need to feel guilty, need to feel that they have sinned.&quot; &lt;br /&gt;Imam Sheikh Ahmed Lubega, Kololo Jamia Mosque
    Uganda clerics: Is gay OK? "Homosexuality is abnormal, and we have to do anything we can to stop it. These people need to repent, need to feel guilty, need to feel that they have sinned."
    Imam Sheikh Ahmed Lubega, Kololo Jamia Mosque
    &quot;Homosexuality is something that can be corrected. No one is born gay, circumstances force people into it. I don&#39;t believe that God would create something so disoriented.&quot; &lt;br /&gt;Reverend Father Christopher William Kiwanuka, St. Peter&#39;s Parish Church
    Uganda clerics: Is gay OK? "Homosexuality is something that can be corrected. No one is born gay, circumstances force people into it. I don't believe that God would create something so disoriented."
    Reverend Father Christopher William Kiwanuka, St. Peter's Parish Church
    &quot;Sometimes, people make poor choices. We have a church disciplinary council that will form to address those who have violated our standards of morality, and we withdraw privileges while they begin the process of repentance. For those who are rebellious and refuse to repent, they may be excommunicated and removed from the church.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;Jimmy Carter, Kampala Uganda Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
    Uganda clerics: Is gay OK? "Sometimes, people make poor choices. We have a church disciplinary council that will form to address those who have violated our standards of morality, and we withdraw privileges while they begin the process of repentance. For those who are rebellious and refuse to repent, they may be excommunicated and removed from the church."
    Jimmy Carter, Kampala Uganda Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
    &quot;Religious leaders are here to shape the world. Everyone listens to them, everyone looks up to them. And we need to listen to all of our people, not just the ones we think are most righteous.&quot; &lt;br /&gt;Rachman Nagwere, Kampala Jewish Synagogue
    Uganda clerics: Is gay OK? "Religious leaders are here to shape the world. Everyone listens to them, everyone looks up to them. And we need to listen to all of our people, not just the ones we think are most righteous."
    Rachman Nagwere, Kampala Jewish Synagogue
    &quot;You can be gay and you can be a Christian. It is your choice to come to the church and talk about salvation.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;Reverend Ruth Galimaka, St. John&#39;s Kamwokya, Church of Uganda
    Uganda clerics: Is gay OK? "You can be gay and you can be a Christian. It is your choice to come to the church and talk about salvation."
    Reverend Ruth Galimaka, St. John's Kamwokya, Church of Uganda
    &quot;When we come to the temple, we are just thinking about religion and nothing else. We are expats here, and because we&#39;re here we will always respect this country&#39;s laws. But the more you discuss this law, the more it is going to become a big issue.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;Derang Shah, Jain Samaj Uganda
    Uganda clerics: Is gay OK? "When we come to the temple, we are just thinking about religion and nothing else. We are expats here, and because we're here we will always respect this country's laws. But the more you discuss this law, the more it is going to become a big issue."
    Derang Shah, Jain Samaj Uganda
    &quot;The bible says homosexuals are sinners, just like thieves and prostitutes. But as Christians we have to love them and help them. Discriminating against them will not change anything.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;I have over 100 homosexual and lesbian friends on Facebook. I use it to talk with them and point them to Jesus. We have to welcome these people into our community.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;Brother Martin Walugembe, Grace Church Ntinda
    Uganda clerics: Is gay OK? "The bible says homosexuals are sinners, just like thieves and prostitutes. But as Christians we have to love them and help them. Discriminating against them will not change anything."

    "I have over 100 homosexual and lesbian friends on Facebook. I use it to talk with them and point them to Jesus. We have to welcome these people into our community."
    Brother Martin Walugembe, Grace Church Ntinda
    &quot;People need to be really taught about homosexuality first before they make up their minds about the law. I haven&#39;t heard enough about them, so I don&#39;t want to give my opinion because I don&#39;t know the facts well enough yet.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;Pastor Emmanuel Wambala, Holy Temple Church
    Uganda clerics: Is gay OK? "People need to be really taught about homosexuality first before they make up their minds about the law. I haven't heard enough about them, so I don't want to give my opinion because I don't know the facts well enough yet."
    Pastor Emmanuel Wambala, Holy Temple Church
    &quot;The government can&#39;t justify what is right and wrong. My law is the bible.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;I found out that a high school friend is gay. If he was willing to have an honest conversation with me, I would want to understand how he got there. If he says he was born that way, it would help me understand.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;Pastor Dennis Kilama, Lugogo Baptist Church
    Uganda clerics: Is gay OK? "The government can't justify what is right and wrong. My law is the bible."

    "I found out that a high school friend is gay. If he was willing to have an honest conversation with me, I would want to understand how he got there. If he says he was born that way, it would help me understand."
    Pastor Dennis Kilama, Lugogo Baptist Church
    &quot;If they must be homosexuals, let them do it as privately as possible. It&#39;s a shameful thing -- let them be ashamed, let them find Jesus.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;I take a Christian stand, but the idea of spending all my time as a specialist in fighting the gay movement -- no, that is not my calling.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;Pastor Stephen Patrick Achillah, Deliverance Church
    Uganda clerics: Is gay OK? "If they must be homosexuals, let them do it as privately as possible. It's a shameful thing -- let them be ashamed, let them find Jesus."

    "I take a Christian stand, but the idea of spending all my time as a specialist in fighting the gay movement -- no, that is not my calling."
    Pastor Stephen Patrick Achillah, Deliverance Church
    &quot;If the West would stop putting so much pressure on Uganda and let us evolve for ourselves, I think our outlook could change.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;Murungi Mukuru, St. John&#39;s Kamwokya, Church of Uganda
    Uganda clerics: Is gay OK? "If the West would stop putting so much pressure on Uganda and let us evolve for ourselves, I think our outlook could change."
    Murungi Mukuru, St. John's Kamwokya, Church of Uganda
    &quot;We pray for love, we pray to be a better part of our community, but above all else we emphasize tolerance and unity. All of the different religions are just chapters in one big book. We cannot chase you away for having different beliefs.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;Moses Kasule, Mother Temple of Africa
    Uganda clerics: Is gay OK? "We pray for love, we pray to be a better part of our community, but above all else we emphasize tolerance and unity. All of the different religions are just chapters in one big book. We cannot chase you away for having different beliefs."
    Moses Kasule, Mother Temple of Africa
    &quot;Spiritually, it is against God&#39;s will. God created a man and a woman for reproduction. That is how we sustain humanity. If homosexuality continues, the human race will be wiped out.&quot; &lt;br /&gt;Ibrahim Kagolola, St. Paul&#39;s Church Kiwuliriza
    Uganda clerics: Is gay OK? "Spiritually, it is against God's will. God created a man and a woman for reproduction. That is how we sustain humanity. If homosexuality continues, the human race will be wiped out."
    Ibrahim Kagolola, St. Paul's Church Kiwuliriza
    &quot;Today you say you hate gay people, tomorrow God will give you a gay son. And what will you do then? Hate him? You have to work with people who have different beliefs.&quot; &lt;br /&gt;Hassan Kimbugwe, Kabalagala Islamic Center Kassam Mosque
    Uganda clerics: Is gay OK? "Today you say you hate gay people, tomorrow God will give you a gay son. And what will you do then? Hate him? You have to work with people who have different beliefs."
    Hassan Kimbugwe, Kabalagala Islamic Center Kassam Mosque
    &quot;I&#39;ve never talked to a gay person, but I would like to be friends with one to learn more and help him understand that his actions are disobeying God.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;Eddie Damba, Christ Centered Church
    Uganda clerics: Is gay OK? "I've never talked to a gay person, but I would like to be friends with one to learn more and help him understand that his actions are disobeying God."
    Eddie Damba, Christ Centered Church
    Activists say that laws that prohibit homosexuality lead to the harassment, abuse and discrimination of the LGBT community.
    "The case before Kenya's High Court seeking to decriminalize consensual same sex conduct is of monumental significance for Kenya and beyond," Neela Ghoshal, senior researcher in the LGBT Rights program at Human Rights Watch, told CNN.
    "A positive ruling would affirm that same-gender loving Kenyans are just as deserving of equality, privacy and dignity as anyone else. "
    "The courageous Kenyan activists and ordinary people who brought this case are a model and an inspiration to LGBTQ people and their allies throughout Africa."
    Supporters of LGBT at the University of the Philippines campus in Manila celebrate Pride Month on June 27, 2013.
    Supporters of LGBT at the University of the Philippines campus in Manila celebrate Pride Month on June 27, 2013.
    Christian demonstrators protest during a gay pride march in December, 2013, in Manila, Philippines.
    Christian demonstrators protest during a gay pride march in December, 2013, in Manila, Philippines.
    An activist in Hong Kong holds a placard with a slogan over the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a demonstration against Russia&#39;s anti-gay legislation on the day of the opening ceremony of the Sochi Winter Olympic Games in February, 2014.
    An activist in Hong Kong holds a placard with a slogan over the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a demonstration against Russia's anti-gay legislation on the day of the opening ceremony of the Sochi Winter Olympic Games in February, 2014.
    People in Madrid, Spain react to a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and adopt children in Spain in June, 2005.
    People in Madrid, Spain react to a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and adopt children in Spain in June, 2005.
    About 50 men accused of breaking laws covering obscenity and public morality cover their faces as they enter a state security court for their trial in Cairo, Egypt in July, 2001.
    About 50 men accused of breaking laws covering obscenity and public morality cover their faces as they enter a state security court for their trial in Cairo, Egypt in July, 2001.
    Then-Canadian Prime Minister Paul Martin stands to vote in the House of Commons in Ottawa to pass the same sex marriage bill in June, 2005.
    Then-Canadian Prime Minister Paul Martin stands to vote in the House of Commons in Ottawa to pass the same sex marriage bill in June, 2005.
    Tshepo Modisane and Thobajobe Sithole kiss at their wedding at Siva Sungum Hall in Kwadukuza, South Africa in April, 2013.
    Tshepo Modisane and Thobajobe Sithole kiss at their wedding at Siva Sungum Hall in Kwadukuza, South Africa in April, 2013.
    Singaporeans dress in pink in support of gays and lesbians as they gather at &quot;Speakers&#39; Corner&quot; in Singapore in June, 2014.
    Singaporeans dress in pink in support of gays and lesbians as they gather at "Speakers' Corner" in Singapore in June, 2014.
    Supporters of gay rights attend the annual canal parade -- a Gay Pride Week event -- in Amsterdam, Netherlands, in August, 2014.
    Supporters of gay rights attend the annual canal parade -- a Gay Pride Week event -- in Amsterdam, Netherlands, in August, 2014.
    U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic and gay rights activist James Brewster, center, arrives to present his credentials to Dominican President Danilo Medina in December, 2013, during a ceremony at the National Palace in Santo Domingo.
    U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic and gay rights activist James Brewster, center, arrives to present his credentials to Dominican President Danilo Medina in December, 2013, during a ceremony at the National Palace in Santo Domingo.
    Same-sex couples kiss during a protest by the LGBT community at the Bolivar Square in Bogota,Colombia, in November 2012.
    Same-sex couples kiss during a protest by the LGBT community at the Bolivar Square in Bogota,Colombia, in November 2012.
    In 2016, Kenyan courts ruled that forced anal testing of men was constitutional, and could be used as evidence in a trial of men accused of homosexuality.
    A 2014 parliamentary report found that between 2010-2014, the Kenyan government prosecuted 595 cases of homosexuality.