(CNN) The US government's polarizing decision to ban travel from six Muslim-majority countries set the tone for a year of "hate-filled rhetoric" that fanned the flames of bigotry and persecution, Amnesty International alleged in its annual audit of human rights around the world.

The campaign group said Donald Trump's effort to restrict travel to the US was "transparently hateful" and listed the US President alongside authoritarian leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte as global threats to human rights.

World leaders failed to prevent abuses such as the persecution of the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar; instead, many had offered a vision of fear, Amnesty alleged in its "State of the World's Human Rights" report for 2017.

JUST WATCHED New legislation to protect American journalists Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH New legislation to protect American journalists 07:33

"The specters of hatred and fear now loom large in world affairs, and we have few governments standing up for human rights in these disturbing times," said Amnesty International's Secretary General, Salil Shetty, in a statement accompanying the report.

"Instead, leaders such as al-Sisi, Duterte, Maduro, Putin, Trump and Xi are callously undermining the rights of millions," he said, referring to the presidents of Egypt, the Philippines, Venezuela, Russia, the US and China.