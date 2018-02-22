All of West Virginia's public schools are closed due to a teacher walk-out over pay

(CNN) Public schools across West Virginia are closed Thursday as teachers and other school employees hit the picket lines, demanding higher wages and better benefits.

According to Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association, teachers in all of the state's 55 counties are participating in the planned two-day walk-out, and a group will march Thursday morning to the capitol building in Charleston.

Organizers expect thousands of teachers to participate.

The work stoppage comes after Gov. Jim Justice signed legislation late Wednesday night granting teachers a 2% pay increase starting in July, followed by 1% pay increases over the next two years. But union officials have said that's not a sufficient fix. Teachers are also requesting better healthcare and benefits packages.

"We need to keep our kids and teachers in the classroom," Justice said in a statement after signing the pay raise bill. "We certainly recognize our teachers are underpaid and this is a step in the right direction to addressing their pay issue."

