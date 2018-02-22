With mixed emotions, teachers head back to Stoneman Douglas High

(CNN) Teachers and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are heading back to campus Friday, more than a week after 17 people were killed there in a mass shooting.

According to a Broward County Public Schools news release , Friday will be "dedicated to meeting staff members' needs, with a variety of support services." Attendance is not mandatory.

"Instead of students coming, they're just bringing in the staff to have time together, to talk and get emotionally ready," said Anna Fusco, Broward Teachers Union president, adding that teachers' return will be the first time since the shooting that everyone will be together.

The school district's news release said there will be a voluntary campus orientation for all students on Sunday where a "variety of support services" will be available. Students are expected to return for classes on Wednesday.

Stoneman Douglas staff will return Monday and Tuesday for planning days.

Read More