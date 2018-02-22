An under-10 softball team is planning to raffle off an AR-15. And it's not the only one

(CNN) Gun raffles or giveaways aren't anything new, especially in rural parts of the country. But they're drawing renewed scrutiny after 17 people were killed last week in a mass shooting at a Florida high school.

Some people are outraged that a lot of gun raffles are giving away AR-15-style rifles, the type used in multiple mass shootings. Police say Nikolas Cruz used an AR-15-style rifle February 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

A raffle currently underway in Kentucky is raising funds for the Central Kentucky Batcats , a girls' softball team. Buy a $10 ticket and you could win a semiautomatic pistol or an AR-15-style rifle kit.

While some people have complained about the raffle -- which began before the Florida shooting -- the store has mostly received calls of support, said Kenny Barnett, owner of Fully Loaded Inc., an outdoor and sporting goods store in Lawrenceburg that's providing the guns for the raffle.

"I've had calls both ways," Barnett told CNN. "For every one against, I've probably had 10 more asking where can they buy tickets?"