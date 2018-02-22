University serves Kool-Aid and watermelon water for Black History Month

Story highlights NYU's president called the menu "inexcusably insensitive"

(CNN) When Kayla Eubanks saw a sign for a Black History Month special menu in a New York University dining hall on Tuesday, she was interested to see what they were serving.

"I figured it would be some type of southern cuisine," the NYU student told CNN.

But she was stunned to see the full menu: ribs, collard greens, cornbread, smashed yams, mac and cheese and two beverages, red Kool-Aid and watermelon-flavored water.

Eubanks said she asked one of the cafeteria managers about it and was told, '"Yeah, it's Black History Month."

The Weinstein Dining Hall at NYU, where the menu was served.

The student said she was having a hard time believing this was being served at a university like NYU, which prides itself for being diverse and inclusive. She then told others about what was going on.

