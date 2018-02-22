States band together to take action on gun violence

(CNN) Saying that states can't wait for the federal government to tighten gun control legislation, the governors of Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island announced the formation of a partnership to combat gun violence.

The "States for Gun Safety Coalition" will initially only include the four neighboring states, but state leaders hope others will join the group in the future, the governors explained in a media conference call Thursday.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he also hoped that in the aftermath of the massacre at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last week, the federal government would take action, "but we're not going to hold our breath and we're not going to risk our children's lives."

Trace weapons, share information

The coalition will start a multi-state task force to trace the sale and use of out-of-state guns in crimes, the group's memorandum says. Intelligence agencies and law enforcement from the coalition states also will share information -- for example, about individuals disqualified from possessing a firearm.

