In just 3 days, Parkland students have raised $3.7 million. Here's how they'll spend it

(CNN) As the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting turn their waking nightmares into a national revolution, their supporters have funneled huge sums of money to the students' cause.

GoFundMe campaign to support the March for Our Lives event next month has raised more than $1.7 million in 3 days -- and that doesn't even include $2 million given to the cause by Hollywood personalities like George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg, per Variety

website for the march , which links to the GoFundMe, says the funds will be used to organize marches in Washington, D.C. and across the country.

The campaign, started by Stoneman Douglas junior Cameron Kasky, says leftover money will go towards victims' funds for those affected by last week's shooting, which killed 17 students and faculty at the Parkland, Florida, school.

