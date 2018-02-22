Security footage from school massacre scene was on 20-minute delay, report says

Story highlights The tape delay did not hinder police response to the victims, a responding officer says

Police thought suspect was still in the school when he already had gone to a Walmart

(CNN) Surveillance footage from the Florida high school where 17 people were gunned down was not live, as responding officers initially thought -- it was actually on tape delay, the Sun Sentinel newspaper reported.

The video images were "delayed 20 minutes, and nobody told us that," Coral Springs police Chief Tony Pustizzi told the Sun Sentinel.

But Coral Springs police Capt. Brad McKeone, one of the responding officers, said the tape delay did not hinder the police response to the victims.

"It had no delay. It didn't slow us down to getting us to anybody," McKeone told CNN.

The main difference, McKeone said, was that officers thought they were going to confront the gunman. In reality, the shooter had already left Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

