Security footage from school massacre scene was on 26-minute delay

Parkland, Florida (CNN) Surveillance footage from the Florida high school where 17 people were gunned down was not shown live, as responding officers initially thought.

It was on a 26-minute delay -- leading police to brace for a shootout when the gunman was actually long gone, Coral Springs police Capt. Brad McKeone said.

"Nobody told us," Coral Springs police Chief Tony Pustizzi told the Sun Sentinel , which first reported the tape delay.

But McKeone, one of the responding officers, said the delay did not hinder the police response to the victims.

"It had no delay. It didn't slow us down to getting us to anybody," McKeone told CNN.

