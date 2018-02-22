Breaking News

5 things for February 22: Will America listen to the students?

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 6:24 AM ET, Thu February 22, 2018

CNN hosts town hall on gun policy in America
CNN hosts town hall on gun policy in America

(CNN)It's been more than a week since the horrifying school shooting at a South Florida high school. The victims and their families still need your help. Here's how you can. And here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Gun debate

They made their voices heard. From city streets, to a CNN town hall, to the White House. Survivors of last week's Florida high school shooting and their supporters demanded something -- anything -- be done on guns to help stop the unimaginable kind of violence that visited Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
Students brought a simple but powerful message Wednesday night to a CNN town hall on guns that was aimed at Washington and the National Rifle Association: Guns are the problem, so do something about it. They wondered aloud why it seemed like they had to do all the work to make sure they were safe at school: "Why do we have to march on Washington, just to save innocent lives?" one student asked Sen. Marco Rubio. And a grieving father of one of the victims blasted the senator, saying his response to the shooting was "pathetically weak." Rubio said he supported raising the age requirement for rifles and is open to reconsidering the size of gun magazines.
    President Donald Trump got an earful from survivors, too, during his "listening" event at the White House. It was raw and emotional as students and parents affected by school shootings told Trump their stories and discussed solutions. Trump suggested arming teachers and school staff as a way to keep schools safe, which was met with support from some of the attendees, but was criticized by other groups, such as teachers' unions.
    And students across the country took part in the debate, too, marching in solidarity with the Florida students after walking out of school in protest in Washington, Phoenix, Minneapolis, Colorado and Illinois
    They hope you remember what they'll never forget
    2. Immigration

    Trump has repeatedly railed against so-called chain migration, but now people are wondering if his Slovenian in-laws are living in the United States by the very means he has criticized and fought to end. Viktor and Amalija Knavs, the parents of Melania Trump, are legal permanent residents and live in the US on green cards, the couple's immigration attorney says. But the attorney didn't explain how they got those cards, raising the prospect they were sponsored based on what Donald Trump has called "chain migration." More commonly called family-based migration, it allows a number of ways for US citizens and legal permanent residents to sponsor family members to come to the United States permanently.
    3. Nigeria

    Boko Haram struck again, kidnapping about 80 girls during a raid on a school in the northeastern part of Nigeria. But thankfully the Nigerian army later rescued the girls at a border town after the military got a tip. There's still some confusion if all of the school's students are accounted for. The raid and kidnapping sparked memories of 2014 when the militant Islamic group kidnapped nearly 300 girls from a school in Chibok, setting off global outrage. Many of those girls were freed, but about 100 remain in captivity, and no one knows where they are.
    4. China and India

    China's strengthening its air defenses, and India's not thrilled about it. A report in Chinese state media says the country is building up its air defense capabilities close to its mountainous western border "to confront any threat from India." India has been importing new fighter jets. The two countries were involved in a months-long border standoff in the Himalayas last year, and the relationship between them has been on a steady decline over the years.

    5. Billy Graham

    One of the most famous preachers in American history is no longer with us. Billy Graham died at his home in North Carolina at age 99. He prayed with presidents from Harry Truman to Barack Obama, preached to people around the globe and converted millions to Christianity. Historian Timothy Stanley said the gap Graham leaves behind is tremendous. Graham's family will hold a private prayer service Saturday, and he'll be buried in Charlotte on March 2 at the Billy Graham Library.
    Evangelist Billy Graham, who reached millions of people through his Christian rallies and developed a relationship with every US president since Harry Truman, died Wednesday, February 21, at the age of 99.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Evangelist Billy Graham, who reached millions of people through his Christian rallies and developed a relationship with every US president since Harry Truman, died Wednesday, February 21, at the age of 99.
    A school portrait of Graham, age 17, in 1935. After high school, Graham moved from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Tennessee to enroll in the conservative Christian school Bob Jones College. He then transferred to the Florida Bible Institute. He was ordained a Southern Baptist minister in 1939 and quickly gained a reputation as an evangelical preacher.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    A school portrait of Graham, age 17, in 1935. After high school, Graham moved from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Tennessee to enroll in the conservative Christian school Bob Jones College. He then transferred to the Florida Bible Institute. He was ordained a Southern Baptist minister in 1939 and quickly gained a reputation as an evangelical preacher.
    Graham preaches in the early 1950s. He said he became &quot;born again&quot; after hearing an evangelist at a tent meeting in 1934.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Graham preaches in the early 1950s. He said he became "born again" after hearing an evangelist at a tent meeting in 1934.
    Graham reads on an airplane during a &quot;Pulpit in the Sky&quot; trip in 1953.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Graham reads on an airplane during a "Pulpit in the Sky" trip in 1953.
    Graham addresses a crowd in London&#39;s Trafalgar Square in 1954. Graham&#39;s London crusade lasted 12 weeks and drew huge crowds.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Graham addresses a crowd in London's Trafalgar Square in 1954. Graham's London crusade lasted 12 weeks and drew huge crowds.
    Graham speaks to soccer fans in London during halftime of a match between Chelsea and Newcastle United.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Graham speaks to soccer fans in London during halftime of a match between Chelsea and Newcastle United.
    In the 1950s, Graham began a weekly Sunday night radio program, &quot;The Hour of Decision.&quot;
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    In the 1950s, Graham began a weekly Sunday night radio program, "The Hour of Decision."
    Graham embraces his family upon his return from his &quot;Crusade for Christ&quot; tour in the 1950s. With him from left are his wife, Ruth, and his daughters Anne, Virginia and Ruth (Bunny).
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Graham embraces his family upon his return from his "Crusade for Christ" tour in the 1950s. With him from left are his wife, Ruth, and his daughters Anne, Virginia and Ruth (Bunny).
    In 1957, Graham&#39;s crusade at New York&#39;s Madison Square Garden ran nightly for 16 weeks.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    In 1957, Graham's crusade at New York's Madison Square Garden ran nightly for 16 weeks.
    US President Dwight D. Eisenhower visits with Graham at the White House in 1957.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    US President Dwight D. Eisenhower visits with Graham at the White House in 1957.
    Supporters greet Graham upon his arrival in New York in 1959. Graham and his wife were returning from a six-month speaking tour that included stops in Australia and the Soviet Union.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Supporters greet Graham upon his arrival in New York in 1959. Graham and his wife were returning from a six-month speaking tour that included stops in Australia and the Soviet Union.
    In 1960, Graham explains the Bible to Waarusha warriors in Tanzania.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    In 1960, Graham explains the Bible to Waarusha warriors in Tanzania.
    Graham visits with children during a trip to Ghana in 1960.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Graham visits with children during a trip to Ghana in 1960.
    Graham sits in a jungle clearing a few miles from Ibadan, Nigeria, in 1960.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Graham sits in a jungle clearing a few miles from Ibadan, Nigeria, in 1960.
    Graham sits with US President John F. Kennedy.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Graham sits with US President John F. Kennedy.
    Graham gets a kiss from his wife, Ruth, after they returned to the United States following a tour in Africa and the Middle East.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Graham gets a kiss from his wife, Ruth, after they returned to the United States following a tour in Africa and the Middle East.
    Graham preached that racial segregation was unbiblical, but some civil rights rights leaders criticized him for not being more involved in the civil rights movement. Graham asked the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to deliver a prayer at a Madison Square Garden crusade in New York in 1957.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Graham preached that racial segregation was unbiblical, but some civil rights rights leaders criticized him for not being more involved in the civil rights movement. Graham asked the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to deliver a prayer at a Madison Square Garden crusade in New York in 1957.
    Graham dictates a synopsis of his evening sermon into a tape recorder in 1962. Secretaries would then type the synopsis for distribution to the press. Graham was conducting an eight-day crusade in Fresno, California.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Graham dictates a synopsis of his evening sermon into a tape recorder in 1962. Secretaries would then type the synopsis for distribution to the press. Graham was conducting an eight-day crusade in Fresno, California.
    Graham appears in the 1963 documentary &quot;The World&#39;s Greatest Showman: The Legend of Cecil B. DeMille.&quot;
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Graham appears in the 1963 documentary "The World's Greatest Showman: The Legend of Cecil B. DeMille."
    Graham addresses the congregation at the opening of a 32-day London crusade in 1966.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Graham addresses the congregation at the opening of a 32-day London crusade in 1966.
    Graham speaks to more than 5,000 US troops in Vietnam in 1966.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Graham speaks to more than 5,000 US troops in Vietnam in 1966.
    Graham addresses an audience in 1967. He was frequently listed by Gallup as one of the &quot;Ten Most Admired Men in the World.&quot;
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Graham addresses an audience in 1967. He was frequently listed by Gallup as one of the "Ten Most Admired Men in the World."
    Graham is flanked by US President Richard Nixon, left, and Vice President Spiro Agnew as they bow their heads in prayer in 1969. Graham was speaking at Nixon&#39;s inauguration.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Graham is flanked by US President Richard Nixon, left, and Vice President Spiro Agnew as they bow their heads in prayer in 1969. Graham was speaking at Nixon's inauguration.
    Graham rides a donkey in Jerusalem while visiting the city in 1969.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Graham rides a donkey in Jerusalem while visiting the city in 1969.
    Graham speaks to a crowd of 18,000 on the closing night of the Southern Baptist Convention in 1974.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Graham speaks to a crowd of 18,000 on the closing night of the Southern Baptist Convention in 1974.
    Graham speaks at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1978. Inclement weather had forced the crusade to the nearby Mid-South Coliseum, but when the clouds lifted, Graham went to the stadium to speak to those who could not get into the smaller indoor arena.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Graham speaks at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1978. Inclement weather had forced the crusade to the nearby Mid-South Coliseum, but when the clouds lifted, Graham went to the stadium to speak to those who could not get into the smaller indoor arena.
    Graham and his wife visit her birthplace in Huaiyin, China, in 1988. They were married for 64 years until her death in 2007.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Graham and his wife visit her birthplace in Huaiyin, China, in 1988. They were married for 64 years until her death in 2007.
    Graham takes a boat ride with US President George H.W, Bush near Bush&#39;s summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine, in 1989.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Graham takes a boat ride with US President George H.W, Bush near Bush's summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine, in 1989.
    Graham preaches in New York&#39;s Central Park in 1991. It was his first appearance in New York City since 1970. The crowd was estimated at 200,000.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Graham preaches in New York's Central Park in 1991. It was his first appearance in New York City since 1970. The crowd was estimated at 200,000.
    Graham stands next to singer Johnny Cash in New York&#39;s Central Park.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Graham stands next to singer Johnny Cash in New York's Central Park.
    Pope John Paul II meets with Graham at the Vatican in 1993. Graham had often been called the &quot;Protestant Pope.&quot;
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Pope John Paul II meets with Graham at the Vatican in 1993. Graham had often been called the "Protestant Pope."
    In 1996, House Speaker Newt Gingrich presents Graham with a Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony on Capitol Hill.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    In 1996, House Speaker Newt Gingrich presents Graham with a Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony on Capitol Hill.
    Graham gestures as he speaks to a capacity crowd at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1996.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Graham gestures as he speaks to a capacity crowd at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1996.
    In 1997, Graham gave the invocation at the second inauguration of President Bill Clinton.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    In 1997, Graham gave the invocation at the second inauguration of President Bill Clinton.
    Graham greets Chinese President Jiang Zemin at a California luncheon in 1997.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Graham greets Chinese President Jiang Zemin at a California luncheon in 1997.
    Former first lady Nancy Reagan greets Graham at the gala dedication of the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Former first lady Nancy Reagan greets Graham at the gala dedication of the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center.
    Presidential candidate George W. Bush meets with Graham in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2000. Years earlier, Bush said, a conversation with Graham had helped lead him to give up drinking.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Presidential candidate George W. Bush meets with Graham in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2000. Years earlier, Bush said, a conversation with Graham had helped lead him to give up drinking.
    Graham speaks to a crowd at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2004. Over the course of his career, Graham preached to more than 215 million people in more than 185 countries and territories.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Graham speaks to a crowd at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2004. Over the course of his career, Graham preached to more than 215 million people in more than 185 countries and territories.
    Graham leads his &quot;last crusade&quot; at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in New York in 2005. He spoke to more than 230,000 people.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Graham leads his "last crusade" at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in New York in 2005. He spoke to more than 230,000 people.
    Graham sits in his mountain home in Montreat, North Carolina, in 2006.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Graham sits in his mountain home in Montreat, North Carolina, in 2006.
    Graham and his son Franklin attend the Metro Maryland Festival in 2006. The three-day program was led by Franklin.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Graham and his son Franklin attend the Metro Maryland Festival in 2006. The three-day program was led by Franklin.
    US President Barack Obama meets with Graham at his Montreat home in 2010.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    US President Barack Obama meets with Graham at his Montreat home in 2010.
    Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speaks with Graham and his son Franklin during a visit to Montreat in 2012.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speaks with Graham and his son Franklin during a visit to Montreat in 2012.
    Well-wishers gather with Graham at his 95th birthday celebration in 2013.
    Photos: Billy Graham: 'America's pastor'
    Well-wishers gather with Graham at his 95th birthday celebration in 2013.
    WINTER OLYMPICS

    The American medal output has been disappointing in these Games, but the US women's hockey team did its part to make up for it by beating Canada to grab the gold. It's the first time the US team has won the gold in the event since 1998.
    Two high-profile US stars had to settle for something less than gold in the alpine combined. Mikaela Shiffrin got the silver, and Lindsey Vonn, in what was likely her final Olympic race, crashed out in the event, which was won by Switzerland's Michelle Gisin.
    A pair of Russian curlers gave back the bronze medals they won in the doubles curling event after one of them tested positive for a banned substance.
    NUMBER OF THE DAY

    300
    The number of people killed in the rebel-held enclave of Syria's Eastern Ghouta region after three days of bombardment by Syrian government forces.

    QUOTE OF THE DAY

    "This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism."
    Jennifer Lawrence, pushing back against those who criticized a revealing Versace dress she wore to a press event in London.

    FOR YOUR SNACK BREAK

    The Puerto Rican 'exodus'
    After Hurricane Maria wracked the US commonwealth in September, thousands of Puerto Ricans fled, ending up in all 50 states.

