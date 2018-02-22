Shiffrin, Vonn miss out on gold in the Olympics alpine combined

Pyeongchang, South Korea (CNN) It was the first time they had clashed in an Olympics event but Mikaela Shiffrin had to settle for silver while Lindsey Vonn crashed out as Switzerland's Michelle Gisin took gold in the alpine combined.

The much-vaunted US stars were both looking to put some gloss on a mixed Games, with Shiffrin winning gold in the giant slalom but finishing fourth in her preferred slalom, and Vonn settling for bronze in the downhill.

Speed specialist Vonn was first after the downhill section of the combined and on course to add to her Olympic downhill title from 2010.

But the most successful female skier of all time missed a gate in the slalom, in all likelihood her final ever Olympic race.

Shiffrin went into the slalom in sixth place and skied into gold-medal position until Gisin bettered her combined time of 2:21.87 by 0.97 seconds.

The 24-year-old Gisin, third in the downhill and fourth in the slalom leg of the combined, followed in the footsteps of her sister, Dominique, who tied with Tina Maze for an unprecedented joint downhill gold in Sochi four years ago.

It was a successful day for the Swiss with Wendy Holdener, slalom silver medalist in Pyeongchang and reigning combined world champion, taking bronze.

Not to be for Vonn

Lindsey Vonn of the United States inspects the course prior to the Ladies' Alpine Combined.

Though slalom is not Vonn's strongest discipline, there was an outside chance she would add to her bronze after pipping double Pyeongchang silver medalist Ragnhild Mowninckel of Norway by 0.28 seconds to lead after the downhill.

Vonn's time was nearly two seconds quicker than 2014 Olympic slalom champion and pre-race favorite Shiffrin, but the 33-year-old still described herself as the "underdog."

"I'm just the old lady trying to hang on for a medal," she told reporters ahead of the slalom.

But it was not to be for the ski great, who had already become the oldest woman to win an Olympic alpine skiing medal with her downhill bronze Wednesday.

Throughout the last fortnight Vonn has said that these Games are likely to be her last and if that proves to be the case the veteran ends her Olympic career with three medals.

Hide Caption 5 of 21 Photos: The best photos of alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics US skier superstar Lindsey Vonn was denied gold in her signature event at what will likely be her final Olympics, walking away with bronze. She had hoped to reclaim the title she won in Vancouver eight years ago, having missed the chance at Sochi 2014 due to injuries. Hide Caption 6 of 21 Photos: The best photos of alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics Austria's Marcel Hirscher won his second gold in the giant slalom on Sunday, finishing 1.27 seconds ahead of Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen -- the largest margin of victory in the competition since 1968. Hide Caption 7 of 21 Photos: The best photos of alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics Ester Ledecka, the 22-year-old Czech, is better known as a snowboarding world champion, not a super-G skier. The underdog stunned the world as she finished one-hundredth of a second ahead of defending champion Anna Veith. Hide Caption 8 of 21 Photos: The best photos of alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics A big upset in the women's slalom, where US favorite Mikaela Shiffrin, the defending champion, missed out on a medal a day after winning gold in the giant slalom. Hide Caption 9 of 21 Photos: The best photos of alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics Instead, Frida Hansdotter of Sweden claimed her first ever Olympic medal, becoming the third Swede to win slalom gold. Hide Caption 10 of 21 Photos: The best photos of alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics In the men's super-G, Austria's Matthias Mayer grabbed gold, breaking Norway's 16-year grip on the title. Mayer won downhill gold in Sochi. His father Helmut clinched silver in the inaugural Olympic super-G in Calgary in 1988. Hide Caption 11 of 21 Photos: The best photos of alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics Mikaela Shiffrin was set to be the standout star of the Games after she took her first gold, and the second of her career, in the giant slalom. Hide Caption 12 of 21 Photos: The best photos of alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel won giant slalom silver for her first Olympic medal, finishing 0.39 seconds behind Shiffrin. Hide Caption 13 of 21 Photos: The best photos of alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics Italy's Federica Brignone took bronze, becoming the first Italian woman in 16 years to win an alpine skiing medal. Hide Caption 14 of 21 Photos: The best photos of alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway made history in the men's downhill on day six, becoming the oldest Olympic alpine skiing champion at the age of 35. Hide Caption 15 of 21 Photos: The best photos of alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics Svindal's gold was Norway's first ever Olympic downhill gold. His teammate Kjetil Jansrud took silver, finishing just 0.12 seconds adrift. Hide Caption 16 of 21 Photos: The best photos of alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics Swiss world champion Beat Feuz finished 0.18 seconds behind Svindal, taking bronze. Hide Caption 17 of 21 Photos: The best photos of alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics Austrian superstar Marcel Hirscher won his first Olympic gold in the alpine combined on day four. The 28-year-old has competed in three Winter Games but his previous best was a silver in Sochi. Hide Caption 18 of 21 Photos: The best photos of alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics France's Alexis Pinturault won his second Olympic medal, adding silver in the combined to the bronze he won in giant slalom in Sochi four years ago. Hide Caption 19 of 21 Photos: The best photos of alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics Another Frenchman Victor Muffat-Jeandet won bronze -- a pleasant surprise after recording the 29th fastest time in the opening downhill leg. Hide Caption 20 of 21 Photos: The best photos of alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics Russian Pavel Trikhichev suffers a fall after clipping a gate during the alpine combined downhill. He was the sole Olympic Athlete from Russia to compete in the event. Hide Caption 21 of 21

'Still feels good'

There was much focus on Shiffrin before the race as victory would have made her only the fourth alpine skier to win an Olympic gold in three different disciplines. But there is still time for the 22-year-old to match, and even surpass, that feat.

After the race, Shiffrin said she was happy with her Pyeongchang haul of gold and silver.

"It feels good. It's a nice way to end the Olympics. I started off with a bang, and ending with a medal on the podium is really cool," the three-time slalom world champion said.

"I came into these Olympics knowing I could be a medal threat in multiple disciplines. I didn't even know how many I would ski.

"After the gold in the giant slalom, I was really hopeful and positive. Then I had a tougher day in the slalom but it still feels good though."

Before the Games, there was much talk of Shiffrin, the overall World Cup leader and the most dominant female skier of recent seasons, competing in all five alpine events.

But with races postponed in the first week because of strong winds, the new schedule made such a task difficult and so she withdrew from the super-G and the downhill. She also failed to defend her slalom title.

Asked about the pressure of going for multiple golds, Shiffrin said: "It's a pressure I put on myself. But I have an incredible amount of support from fans, friends and family."