Shiffrin, Vonn miss out on gold in the Olympics alpine combined

Pyeongchang, South Korea (CNN) Mikaela Shiffrin had to settle for silver in the alpine combined, while fellow American Lindsey Vonn failed to finish a race won by Switzerland's Michelle Gisin.

Having won the downhill section, Vonn had set herself up for a medal in what is likely to be her final Olympic race.

But the most successful female skier of all time missed a gate in the slalom, ending her last Olympic hurrah with an elimination.

Going into the slalom in sixth place, Shiffrin had much to do but was set for the gold until Swiss Gisin bettered her combined time of 2:21.87 by 0.97 seconds.

The 24-year-old Gisin follows in the footsteps of her sister, Dominique, who won downhill gold in Sochi four years ago.

