US beat Canada to take Women's Ice Hockey Gold for first time since 1998

(CNN) After an absolute nail-biter of a match, which went to overtime and then a penalty shootout, the US has finally broken Canada's stranglehold on women's Olympic hockey.

Team USA won the shootout 3-2, with forward Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scoring the winning goal. The women in blue poured onto the ice after Canada's Megan Agosta couldn't reply, handing the Americans the gold.

It was an incredibly close match throughout, with Canada leading 2-1 well into the third period, only for Team USA's Monique Lamoureux-Morando to pull it back, pushing the game into overtime.

The US Women's Hockey team hadn't won gold since the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan, so tensions were even higher than usual against their regional rivals.

Jocelyn Larocque took off her silver medal almost as soon as it was put on. pic.twitter.com/zfzvk8HNHB — Nathan VanderKlippe (@nvanderklippe) February 22, 2018

Canada has won every gold medal since then, and Thursday's match was the third time the teams had met in an Olympic final.

