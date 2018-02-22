Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22 American hockey player Kendall Coyne gets hoisted by her fiancé, Michael Schofield, as they savor the US women's hockey team's 3-2 victory over Canada to take the Olympic gold. Hide Caption 1 of 20

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22 The US women's hockey team celebrates after defeating Canada in a shootout to win the gold. It's the first time the Americans have won the gold medal since 1998 when they also defeated Canada in the final. Hide Caption 2 of 20

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22 Jocelyne Lamoureux scores the deciding goal of the shootout, slipping the puck past Canada's Shannon Szabados. Hide Caption 3 of 20

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22 The Canadian players console themselves after their loss. Hide Caption 4 of 20

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22 American Tyler George celebrates victory after a 5-3 upset over Canada in the seminfinals of the men's curling event. The US men's curling team will face Sweden in the final. Hide Caption 5 of 20

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22 American skier Mikaela Shiffrin wins the silver in the Alpine combined. It is her second medal of these Olympics. She also won gold in the giant slalom. Hide Caption 6 of 20

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22 North Korean cheerleaders attend the men's slalom race. Hide Caption 7 of 20

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22 Lindsey Vonn misses a gate during the slalom portion of the combined. It might have been the last Olympic race for the American, who was in first place after the downhill. Hide Caption 8 of 20

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22 Suzanne Schulting, a short-track speedskater from the Netherlands, reacts as she crosses the finish line in a 1,000-meter semifinal. She went on to win gold in the final. Hide Caption 9 of 20

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22 Italian biathlete Lisa Vittozzi leads a pack of skiers during the women's relay. Hide Caption 10 of 20

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22 American freestyle skier David Wise competes in the halfpipe event, which he won for the second straight Olympics. Hide Caption 11 of 20

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22 A Canadian fan cheers on the women's hockey team during the gold-medal game against the United States. Hide Caption 12 of 20

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22 Volunteers prepare the course in between runs for the ski halfpipe. Hide Caption 13 of 20

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22 Austrian snowboarder Anna Gasser won gold in the big-air event. Hide Caption 14 of 20

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22 American Jamie Anderson won the silver in the big-air event. Earlier in these Olympics, Anderson won gold in the slopestyle. Hide Caption 15 of 20

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22 American snowboarder Jessika Jenson falls in the big-air event. Hide Caption 16 of 20

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22 Austrian skier Marcel Hirscher, the favorite in the men's slalom, crashed out in his first run. Hide Caption 17 of 20

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22 US skier Aaron Blunck crashes in the halfpipe event. Hide Caption 18 of 20

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22 American Alex Ferreira catches some air on his way to winning silver in the ski halfpipe. Hide Caption 19 of 20