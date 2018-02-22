Breaking News

Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22

Updated 12:23 PM ET, Thu February 22, 2018

American hockey player Kendall Coyne gets hoisted by her fiancé, Michael Schofield, as they savor the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/02/22/sport/olympics-ice-hockey-canada-us-intl/index.html&quot;&gt;US women&#39;s hockey team&#39;s 3-2 victory&lt;/a&gt; over Canada to take the Olympic gold.
The US women&#39;s hockey team celebrates after defeating Canada in a shootout to win the gold. It&#39;s the first time the Americans have won the gold medal since 1998 when they also defeated Canada in the final.
Jocelyne Lamoureux scores the deciding goal of the shootout, slipping the puck past Canada&#39;s Shannon Szabados.
The Canadian players console themselves after their loss.
American Tyler George celebrates victory after a 5-3 upset over Canada in the seminfinals of the men&#39;s curling event. The US men&#39;s curling team will face Sweden in the final.
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin wins the silver &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/02/22/sport/shiffrin-vonn-olympics-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;in the Alpine combined.&lt;/a&gt; It is her second medal of these Olympics. She also won gold in the giant slalom.
North Korean cheerleaders attend the men&#39;s slalom race.
Lindsey Vonn misses a gate during the slalom portion of the combined. It might have been the last Olympic race for the American, who was in first place after the downhill.
Suzanne Schulting, a short-track speedskater from the Netherlands, reacts as she crosses the finish line in a 1,000-meter semifinal. She went on to win gold in the final.
Italian biathlete Lisa Vittozzi leads a pack of skiers during the women&#39;s relay.
American freestyle skier David Wise competes in the halfpipe event, which he won for the second straight Olympics.
A Canadian fan cheers on the women&#39;s hockey team during the gold-medal game against the United States.
Volunteers prepare the course in between runs for the ski halfpipe.
Austrian snowboarder Anna Gasser won gold in the big-air event.
American Jamie Anderson won the silver in the big-air event. Earlier in these Olympics, Anderson won gold in the slopestyle.
American snowboarder Jessika Jenson falls in the big-air event.
Austrian skier Marcel Hirscher, the favorite in the men&#39;s slalom, crashed out in his first run.
US skier Aaron Blunck crashes in the halfpipe event.
American Alex Ferreira catches some air on his way to winning silver in the ski halfpipe.
Nick Cunningham drives a US bobsled during a four-man training run.
See photos from the Winter Olympics taking place in Pyeongchang, South Korea.