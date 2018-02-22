Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22
Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22
The US women's hockey team celebrates after defeating Canada in a shootout to win the gold. It's the first time the Americans have won the gold medal since 1998 when they also defeated Canada in the final.
Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22
Jocelyne Lamoureux scores the deciding goal of the shootout, slipping the puck past Canada's Shannon Szabados.
Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22
The Canadian players console themselves after their loss.
Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22
American Tyler George celebrates victory after a 5-3 upset over Canada in the seminfinals of the men's curling event. The US men's curling team will face Sweden in the final.
Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22
Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22
North Korean cheerleaders attend the men's slalom race.
Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22
Lindsey Vonn misses a gate during the slalom portion of the combined. It might have been the last Olympic race for the American, who was in first place after the downhill.
Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22
Suzanne Schulting, a short-track speedskater from the Netherlands, reacts as she crosses the finish line in a 1,000-meter semifinal. She went on to win gold in the final.
Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22
Italian biathlete Lisa Vittozzi leads a pack of skiers during the women's relay.
Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22
American freestyle skier David Wise competes in the halfpipe event, which he won for the second straight Olympics.
Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22
A Canadian fan cheers on the women's hockey team during the gold-medal game against the United States.
Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22
Volunteers prepare the course in between runs for the ski halfpipe.
Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22
Austrian snowboarder Anna Gasser won gold in the big-air event.
Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22
American Jamie Anderson won the silver in the big-air event. Earlier in these Olympics, Anderson won gold in the slopestyle.
Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22
American snowboarder Jessika Jenson falls in the big-air event.
Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22
Austrian skier Marcel Hirscher, the favorite in the men's slalom, crashed out in his first run.
Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22
US skier Aaron Blunck crashes in the halfpipe event.
Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22
American Alex Ferreira catches some air on his way to winning silver in the ski halfpipe.
Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 22
Nick Cunningham drives a US bobsled during a four-man training run.