National Harbor, Maryland (CNN) As the country descends into yet another gun debate, the National Rifle Association's executive vice president and CEO Wayne LaPierre slammed Democrats for their reaction to the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, and warned of government overreach extending far beyond the limiting of firearms.

"What they want is more restrictions on the law-abiding," LaPierre said on stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington. "They want to sweep right under the carpet the failure of school security."

Despite the fact that Republicans control both chambers in Congress and the White House and President Donald Trump suggested Thursday morning he's open to gun reforms the NRA opposes , LaPierre spent a significant portion of his remarks warning of expanding socialist political ideas and he called out rising-star Democratic lawmakers -- many of them potential 2020 candidates -- by name. He criticized independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, California Democratic Sens. Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren and other high-profile Democrats, whom he accused of backing European style socialism as well creating new victimized groups and hurling insults at conservatives.

"Socialism is a movement that loves a smear," he said.

Staring out into the audience, LaPierre told onlookers "you should be anxious and you should be frightened" about the potential of another Democratic takeover of the House, Senate and White House.