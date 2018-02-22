US immigration agency updates statement to no longer say 'nation of immigrants'

Washington (CNN) The agency in charge of US immigration services has updated its mission statement to no longer include the phrase "nation of immigrants."

Instead, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services' new mission statement emphasizes "safeguarding its integrity" and "securing the homeland."

The new statement was announced to the agency's employees Thursday, according to a USCIS official.

"The agency's new mission statement was developed and debuted within the agency by USCIS Director Cissna during his first conference with USCIS senior leadership from around the world," the official said. "It reflects the director's guiding principles for the agency. This includes a focus on fairness, lawfulness and efficiency, protecting American workers and safeguarding the homeland. These key priorities are reflected in the agency's new mission statement."

The updated statement was first reported by The Intercept.

