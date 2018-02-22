Trump pushes suggestions to prevent gun violence

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump sought Thursday morning to firm up his political positions on the swirling gun debate while also defending the National Rifle Association, which has come under fierce criticism in the wake of last week's school shooting in Florida.

The President said he supports measures related to gun restrictions and mental health and reiterated his call to arm some teachers as a way to prevent school shootings. He also defended the NRA as "great American patriots" and predicted that they will "do the right thing" as the nation tackles how best to prevent future tragedies.

"I will be strongly pushing Comprehensive Background Checks with an emphasis on Mental Health. Raise age to 21 and end sale of Bump Stocks!" Trump tweeted. "Congress is in a mood to finally do something on this issue - I hope!"

I will be strongly pushing Comprehensive Background Checks with an emphasis on Mental Health. Raise age to 21 and end sale of Bump Stocks! Congress is in a mood to finally do something on this issue - I hope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

In a series of tweets Thursday, Trump also reiterated his suggestion that some teachers be armed, calling it a "great deterrent."

"A 'gun free' school is a magnet for bad people," he said.

....immediately fire back if a savage sicko came to a school with bad intentions. Highly trained teachers would also serve as a deterrent to the cowards that do this. Far more assets at much less cost than guards. A "gun free" school is a magnet for bad people. ATTACKS WOULD END! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

